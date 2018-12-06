×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘CS: GO’ Goes Free, Adds Battle Royale Mode

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” known to players as “CS:GO,” is now free-to-play. Additionally, Valve announced a new battle royale game mode known as Danger Zone.

Danger Zone is available now, and when players log in for a session of “CS:GO,” their game files will automatically be updated on Steam to include the new “Danger Zone” mode. Players will also get an automatic upgrade to Prime Status for free. All Prime Status players will be able to secure a new Prime-exclusive Danger Zone souvenir in the form of the MP5-SD | Lab Rats.

Danger Zone is described as a “fast-paced battle royale game” built on the original “CS:GO’s” tactical gameplay. Matches feature 18 players, each equipped with a tablet that offers intel on others. You can choose to fight and engage or handle each combat situation as you see fit. When you drop into the arena, called Blacksite, you can choose exactly where you want to enter the map, just like in “Fortnite and “PUBG,” giving you a tactical advantage from the start of each match.

As far as items go, every match includes a set of pistols, rifles, heavy weapons, and SMGs taken from the long list of weapons in “CS:Go.” Though resources are scarce, they’re the key to victory, if you can find what you need on the ground. You can also utilize breach charges, C4, throwable melee weapons, and a host of other useful offensive items. When things get sticky, you can opt to use your Midi-Shot to recover and jump back into the fight. It also gives you a temporary speed boost.

Related

The arena is rife with money, weapons, and other equipment to keep you afloat during each round, with special deliveries dropping from the sky occasionally. While on the ground, you can complete special missions to earn more than your opponents. You can, for instance, carry a hostage to the rescue zone to earn extra money. If you find a safe, blow it up to earn a hefty amount of cash. Eliminate high-value targets by taking on contracts.

For new players, the option to play until reaching Prime Status or pay their way there is available. Paying in will cost $14.99.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • 'CS:GO' Now Free-To-Play, Introduces Battle Royale

    'CS: GO' Goes Free, Adds Battle Royale Mode

    “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” known to players as “CS:GO,” is now free-to-play. Additionally, Valve announced a new battle royale game mode known as Danger Zone. Danger Zone is available now, and when players log in for a session of “CS:GO,” their game files will automatically be updated on Steam to include the new “Danger Zone” mode. [...]

  • Nintendo Offering Select Switch Titles Up

    Nintendo Offering Select Switch Titles Up To 50% Off

    Nintendo is selling several Switch titles at discounted price in celebration of The Game Awards, the company announced Thursday. The sale starts Thursday, the same day that The Game Awards 2018 are held, and will run until Dec. 10. Several of the titles are nominated in The Game Awards this year, Selected games are offered [...]

  • New 'Far Cry' Box Art Leaks

    New 'Far Cry' Box Art Leaks Ahead of The Game Awards

    Ubisoft released a new teaser trailer on Wednesday for an unannounced “Far Cry” project. Now, the game’s box art has leaked online in a post on the online forum ResetEra. The new game is apparently called “Far Cry: New Dawn.” The box art depicts two young women holding weapons and tormenting a shirtless man tied [...]

  • Xbox, Sony Hold Sales For The

    Xbox, Sony Hold Sales For The Game Awards 2018

    The Game Awards 2018 takes place Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. To celebrate, Sony and Microsoft are currently offering discounts on some of the year’s biggest games. Both companies are slashing prices on Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2.” The Special Edition is $69.59 on PSN and $71.99 on the [...]

  • 'Red Dead Online' Update Increases Payments,

    'Red Dead Online' Update Increases Payments, Reduces Weapon Prices

    The first “Red Dead Online” beta update is live, following the game’s first full week of availability. Rockstar Games has implemented a set of adjustments to the game, specifically some that address the title’s somewhat grindy nature when it comes to earning cash, gold, and experience. The changes, according to Rockstar, are “specifically geared” toward [...]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Official Soundtrack Includes Jazz, Children's Choir

    The “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” official soundtrack is coming to digital download and streaming services worldwide on Dec. 14. With more traditional video game tracks contributed by composer Jack Wall (“Mass Effect,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3”) the compilation also includes new swinging jazz tunes, a new arrangement of the Zombies mode [...]

  • Activision Debuts New 'Black Ops 4'

    Activision Debuts New 'Black Ops 4' Battle Edition For The Holidays

    Activision is offering a new Battle Edition for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” that features the game’s multiplayer and Blackout game modes only, it announced on Thursday. This leaner version of the first-person shooter is available to PC gamers exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net for a limited introductory price of $30. It includes the full [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad