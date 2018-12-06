‘CS: GO’ Goes Free, Adds Battle Royale Mode

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” known to players as “CS:GO,” is now free-to-play. Additionally, Valve announced a new battle royale game mode known as Danger Zone.

Danger Zone is available now, and when players log in for a session of “CS:GO,” their game files will automatically be updated on Steam to include the new “Danger Zone” mode. Players will also get an automatic upgrade to Prime Status for free. All Prime Status players will be able to secure a new Prime-exclusive Danger Zone souvenir in the form of the MP5-SD | Lab Rats.

Danger Zone is described as a “fast-paced battle royale game” built on the original “CS:GO’s” tactical gameplay. Matches feature 18 players, each equipped with a tablet that offers intel on others. You can choose to fight and engage or handle each combat situation as you see fit. When you drop into the arena, called Blacksite, you can choose exactly where you want to enter the map, just like in “Fortnite and “PUBG,” giving you a tactical advantage from the start of each match.

As far as items go, every match includes a set of pistols, rifles, heavy weapons, and SMGs taken from the long list of weapons in “CS:Go.” Though resources are scarce, they’re the key to victory, if you can find what you need on the ground. You can also utilize breach charges, C4, throwable melee weapons, and a host of other useful offensive items. When things get sticky, you can opt to use your Midi-Shot to recover and jump back into the fight. It also gives you a temporary speed boost.

The arena is rife with money, weapons, and other equipment to keep you afloat during each round, with special deliveries dropping from the sky occasionally. While on the ground, you can complete special missions to earn more than your opponents. You can, for instance, carry a hostage to the rescue zone to earn extra money. If you find a safe, blow it up to earn a hefty amount of cash. Eliminate high-value targets by taking on contracts.

For new players, the option to play until reaching Prime Status or pay their way there is available. Paying in will cost $14.99.