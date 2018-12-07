‘Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’ HD Remaster Announced

Activision announced a remake of “Crash Team Racing” during The Game Awards 2018 called “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.”

Developed by Beenox and published by Activision, “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” is a remaster that’s been rebuilt from the ground up. Familiar characters like Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, and the rest of the familiar “Crash” game join together to take on the villain Nitros Oxide in a mad dash to save the planet from certain destruction.

The game, according to Beenox co-studio head Thomas Wilson, will include new animations and personality as the team revamps the original game in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Players can choose from Adventure, Arcade Single Race and Cup Race, Time Trials, and Battle Mode while engaging in both single-player and versus friends online and offline.

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” will be available in a special “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitrox Oxide Edition,” which will include the villainous Nitros Oxide as a playable character from release in all game modes. Buyers will also receive a copy of the game with the digital deluxe edition. It will also include Nitros Oxide’s Hovercraft kart, space-themed character skins for Crash, Coco, and Cortex as well as a suite of other options. For those who opt out of purchasing the special edition, however, they can still earn Nitros Oxide and the Oxide Hovercraft by completing in-game Adventure Mode challenges.

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” is available for pre-order today for $39.99, with the “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition” retailing for $59.99. set to debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on June 21, 2019.

