Elgato Systems Sells Gaming Division, Streaming Hardware Line, to Corsair

Elgato Systems is shifting its focus exclusively to its smart home product line, selling its gaming division to Corsair, the company announced in a press release.

Elgato Gaming provides accessories to game streamers, such as stream decks and green screens. They will keep the brand name of Elgato under Corsair, a leading gaming peripherals provider.

Elgato Systems will now be known as Eve Systems, named for the EVE product line of smart home accessories. Markus Fest, Elgato’s founder, who is now the CEO of Eve Systems, commented on the restructuring.

“Today, the gaming space is more dynamic and exciting than ever, and we sought a larger partner to help us capitalize on the phenomenal opportunities ahead,” said Fest in a statement. “Our gaming business has been wildly successful, and that success is inextricably linked to the Elgato brand. The brand has been with us for almost twenty years and we are obviously a little sad to see it go, but Corsair is a fantastic company and will be a great new home for Elgato. At the same time our Eve product line will benefit from a focused team and a dedicated organization. This move will further strengthen both product families.”