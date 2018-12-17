‘God of War’ Director Ranks the ‘God of War’ Games (Watch)

“God War” director Corey Barlog stopped by during the Game Awards red carpet earlier this month to discuss working with the cast over three years, the emotionality of the PlayStation 4 game.

More importantly, though, Variety got Barlog to rank all of the God of War games in order. Despite going on to win the year’s Game of the Year at the Game Awards, Barlog didn’t put this year’s creation at the top of that list. Turns out that Barlog thinks that the original “God Of War” deserves the top spot.

Watch the full video below to see the entire list and what was the last of the games on his list.

In his review of the game on Variety, Arthur Gies writes that this latest game “breaks the series down into a few core concepts and mechanics. Around those things, developer Sony Santa Monica has built something rejuvenated, with a change of scenery and a concept previously foreign to the franchise — a sense of responsibility, both practically and philosophically.”

“‘God of War’ 2018 asks questions the series never bothered with before, key in an era of unprecedented graphical verisimilitude. It’s the can we/should we question — for a series that previously glorified in just how wet and shiny the entrails of its mythical monsters could be, how clear an optic nerve might be as a cyclops eye is dragged from its socket before snapping (seriously), it was a relief not to be regularly brutalized by this newer game.

“