×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘God of War’ Director Ranks the ‘God of War’ Games (Watch)

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

“God War” director Corey Barlog stopped by during the Game Awards red carpet earlier this month to discuss working with the cast over three years, the emotionality of the PlayStation 4 game.

More importantly, though, Variety got Barlog to rank all of the God of War games in order. Despite going on to win the year’s Game of the Year at the Game Awards, Barlog didn’t put this year’s creation at the top of that list. Turns out that Barlog thinks that the original “God Of War” deserves the top spot.

Watch the full video below to see the entire list and what was the last of the games on his list.

In his review of the game on Variety, Arthur Gies writes that this latest game “breaks the series down into a few core concepts and mechanics. Around those things, developer Sony Santa Monica has built something rejuvenated, with a change of scenery and a concept previously foreign to the franchise — a sense of responsibility, both practically and philosophically.”

“‘God of War’ 2018 asks questions the series never bothered with before, key in an era of unprecedented graphical verisimilitude. It’s the can we/should we question — for a series that previously glorified in just how wet and shiny the entrails of its mythical monsters could be, how clear an optic nerve might be as a cyclops eye is dragged from its socket before snapping (seriously), it was a relief not to be regularly brutalized by this newer game.

You can read that full review here and about the game’s interesting approach to the single-shot. Don’t forget to see our red carpet interview with Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos, as well.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K' Dance Emotes

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. 2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer [...]

  • 'God of War' Director Ranks the

    'God of War' Director Ranks the 'God of War' Games (Watch)

    “God War” director Corey Barlog stopped by during the Game Awards red carpet earlier this month to discuss working with the cast over three years, the emotionality of the PlayStation 4 game. More importantly, though, Variety got Barlog to rank all of the God of War games in order. Despite going on to win the year’s [...]

  • Sony's My PS4 Life Videos Accidentally

    Apparent PS4 Stats Show Player Counts for Top Games Like 'GTA V,' 'Fallout 76'

    Sony recently launched My PS4 Life, personalized videos highlighting the games people played and the trophies they won in 2018. But, one Reddit user said they reveal more information than Sony probably intended. Thanks to a bit of math, My PS4 Life videos can reveal the total number of people who’ve played a game, according [...]

  • Soulja Boy felony gun possession

    Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For 'Fortnite', 'Overwatch'

    Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, as related to TMZ. Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” what appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his [...]

  • pokemon go

    Niantic Fans Walked 17,000 Kilometers At Social Impact Events in 2018

    Fans of Niantic’s augmented reality apps, like “Pokémon Go” and “Ingress Prime,” walked about 17,000 kilometers during social impact events, the developer said in a blog post on Friday. That’s almost as far as walking from New York to Tokyo twice, it said. “In the early days at Niantic, we witnessed firsthand the powerful positive [...]

  • Writers Guild strike

    How Video Game Industry Unionization Would Happen

    After years of studio closures, mass layoffs, and long, unpaid crunchtime, unionization is becoming the clear answer for developers looking for a seat at the table in the video game industry. While conversations about the importance of unions happen often on social media and at events like the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, it’s [...]

  • Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First

    Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

    Publisher Wargaming and developer Mad Head Games just released an official gameplay trailer for “Pagan Online,” an action role-playing game coming to PC in 2019. “Pagan Online” features a colorful and cartoonish art style similar to Runic Games’ now-defunct series “Torchlight.” But, that might be where the similarity ends. Where other action-RPGs have you focus [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad