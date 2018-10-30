‘Command & Conquer: Rivals’ Launches on iOS, Android Dec. 4

“Command & Conquer: Rivals,” a new mobile title based on the 1990s real-time strategy franchise, launches on iOS and Android Dec. 4, publisher Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday.

EA first revealed “Rivals” during this year’s E3. It’s a real-time player versus player (PvP) game that, like most RTS titles, requires heavy doses of preparation, planning, and micromanagement to achieve victory. It’s the first “Command & Conquer” game since “Command & Conquer’s Tiberium Alliances” in 2012. It’s also the first mobile title in the franchise since 2009’s “Command & Conquer: Red Alert.”

EA said “Rivals” is its next official competitive gaming franchise. It’s rolling out a complete program, including community tournaments and a championship pro scene. It’s also created a new weekend mode called Rivals Champions. Available at launch, it’s a competitive experience similar to the “FIFA” franchise’s FIFA Ultimate Team Champions, and EA said it’s the first step in working with the community to launch a multi-continent esports program in 2019.

In this new mode, EA said players go on a run of battles, competing with others in a unique matchmaking pool. Competition is segmented by rank. The better people perform, the more rewards they receive.

Related 'Battlefield V' Pre-Release Player Gift Includes Headgear and Emblem This Is How Weapon Specializations Work in 'Battlefield V'

“’Rivals’ is competitive to its very core,” said ‘Command & Conquer: Rivals’ competitive gaming commissioner Evan Denbaum. “We’ve been working non-stop to create the best-possible in-game experiences no matter what your skill level, and Rivals Champions is just the beginning. Most importantly, we’ll be listening to our players and their feedback as they jump in, and we’ll work together with the community to build a full-scale esports program.”

“We set out to build an RTS game for mobile players that thrives on head-to-head competition and where strategy and skill matter. With continuous unit control and intense battles where comebacks are possible, ‘Command & Conquer: Rivals’ delivers this and more,” said Redwood Studios general manager Michael Martinez. “We’ve been thrilled to see the early response from players during soft launch. Player feedback has made the game stronger for our launch in December and we’ll continue to work with the community as we accelerate into esports next year.”

The “Command & Conquer” franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020. In a recent post on Reddit, producer Jim Vessella said EA is currently “exploring some exciting ideas regarding remastering the classic PC games.” “We are eager to hear your feedback to help influence our current thoughts for PC and what comes next,” he said.