‘Code Vein’ Needs More Time, Delayed to 2019

For anyone planning to play “Code Vein” this September, Bandai Namco has bad news.

The upcoming post-apocalyptic title is delayed until 2019, citing more development time needed in a press release.

“Throughout its prerelease promotion campaign, ‘Code Vein’ has consistently garnered positive reactions from both media and consumers,” the press release states. “With this knowledge, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. has made the decision to dedicate additional time to further develop ‘Code Vein’ to ensure that the final product delivers on the expectations set amongst media and fans.”

Bandai Namco’s Eric Hartness commented that that decision to delay the action RPG was not an easy one.

“’Code Vein’ has received an enormous amount of positive feedback from eager fans who have received hands-on time with in-development versions of the game over the past nine months,” Hartness said. “Armed with knowledge of how well the game has already been received, we made the decision to postpone the release of ‘Code Vein’ to further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have of the title. It was a difficult decision to make, but we feel it is the correct one.”

“Code Vein” has been called an “anime Dark Souls” for its combination of brooding, big-eyed heroes and the relentless death screens players will inevitably see. While select E3 2018 attendees got to experience the hardcore RPG for themselves, the press release also states that “Code Vein” will not be playable at Gamescom 2018, taking place in Germany next month.

“Code Vein” does not yet have a specific release date in 2019, but will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.