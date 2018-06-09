Obi-Wan Kenobi, General Grievous, Anakin Skywalker Coming to ‘Battlefront II’

The Clone Wars and its most beloved Jedi heroes are coming to “Star Wars Battlefront II,” EA DICE announced today.

An upcoming season of “Battlefront II” will focus heavily on the fan-favorite era, which takes place in between the live-action films “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” The conflict was also the setting for the wildly popular animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which aired on Cartoon Network and then Netflix beginning in 2008.

DICE will also be adding the planet Geonosis, the world where the Clone Wars began. The developer describes it as “the largest level we have ever built for ‘Battlefront.'”

“Battlefront II’s” second season, centered around the character of Han Solo, began on May 16 and has since been updated with content from the film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Electronic Arts held its annual EA Play press conference Saturday at 11 a.m. PT. The briefing kicked off a three-day pre-E3 event, which is scheduled for June 9–11. EA Play is being held at the Hollywood Palladium; you watch the live broadcast here.

Among the other games being shown are BioWare’s “Anthem” and the recently announced “Battlefield V.”

Follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.