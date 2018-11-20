Cliff Bleszinski Says He’s Not Making Any More Games

Cliff Bleszinksi, game developer formerly of Epic Games and Boss Key Productions, stated he doesn’t plan to make another game in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I really, honestly, feel over it,” he wrote.

Bleszinski noted the instability of the game industry in his post, as well as the demanding schedules required of game developers.

“We’re in a world where expectations for a product are so off the charts, as are marketing budgets, that game budgets are so crazy that the average consumer can’t wrap their head around the cost of making said product,” Bleszinski wrote.

The failure of “Lawbreakers” to meet expectations was a key part of the closure of Bleszinski’s studio, Boss Key Productionsm back in May.

“Games were good to me, however, the thought of doing it again truly doesn’t appeal to me,” he added.

The post comes just a few days after Bleszinski said he won’t be making another game in response to a Twitter user criticizing him for not refunding players who spent money in “Lawbreakers.” Boss Key Productions, Bleszinski’s game studio which produced “Radical Heights” and “Lawbreakers,” shut down earlier this year. The criticism from the now-deleted tweet evoked an emotional response from Bleszinski.

“I paid my employees, their 401ks, and their health care – even months after the studio folded,” Bleszinski tweeted. “So they could care for their families. I didn’t take a salary myself for two years.”

“I get you’re sad, but god, this kinda s— is another reason I am NEVER making another game,” Bleszinski added.

The shutdown of Boss Key Productions was one among several in the past year. Though Bleszinski stated that employees received “months” of severance, at least one former employees disputed this.

Zach Lowery, a former employee, tweeted in response that his severance was only 3 weeks, to which Bleszinski replied, “Maybe I used hyperbole. But I’d like to think I did the right thing.”

Hmmm, my severance was only 3 weeks….months must be getting shorter and shorter in retirement — Zach Lowery (@ZLow4sho) November 15, 2018

Despite all of this, Bleszinski stated that he isn’t “bitter” in his Monday post, and that he plans to focus on his friends and family for now.