Turn-Based Strategy Game ‘Civilization VI’ Now Available on iPhone

CREDIT: Firaxis Games/2K Games

Firaxis Games’ turn-based strategy title “Sid Meier’s Civilization VI” stealth-launched on iOS Thursday, and people can play it for free for the first 60 turns.

Developer and publisher Aspyr Media is responsible for the iOS port and says “Civilization VI” is a universal app, which means iPad owners can play the iPhone version for free. But, the iPad version includes the base game only, not the expansion content.

“Civilization VI” first launched on PC in 2016. It was well-received by critics and won numerous accolades, including best strategy game at both the Game Awards and DICE Awards. It allows players to build empires and lead civilizations from the Stone Age to the Information Age by researching technology, engaging in diplomacy or warfare, and expanding their lands. It also has a traditional multiplayer component, plus a variety of short scenarios designed to be completed in a single session.

“Civilization VI” requires iOS 11 on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or any iPad Pro.

To celebrate the iPhone launch, Aspyr is currently offering the full game unlock at a 60% discount for $24. The sale is available only on the App Store and ends on Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

A Nintendo Switch version of “Civ VI” is also in the works. It’s expected to release on Nov. 16 and includes all the latest updates and improvements, along with four content packs that add new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios to the game. It also features cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to four players via a wireless LAN.

