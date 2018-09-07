‘Civilization VI’ Coming To Nintendo Switch In November

Turn-based strategy game “Sid Meier’s Civilization VI” is coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16, publisher 2K announced on Friday.

For those not familiar with the long-running franchise, “Civ VI” lets players build empires, research technologies, and conquer their enemies as one of history’s most renowned leaders. They can establish a great trading empire as Cleopatra, engage in diplomacy as Ghandi, or flex their military might as Teddy Roosevelt. “Civ VI” launched in 2016 and has won numerous accolades, including best strategy game at both The Game Awards and DICE Awards. The first “Civilization” game launched on PC in 1991 and is now considered a formative example of the 4X (eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, and eXterminate) genre.

The Switch port of “Civilization VI” includes the latest updates and improvements, 2K said. It also has four pieces of additional content, bringing new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios to the game. They are the Vikings Scenario Pack; the Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack; the Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack; and the Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack.

The four new playable scenarios each have a different setting and style of gameplay inspired by history, 2K said. “Be part of the colonization of Australia in ‘Outback Tycoon,’ defend Poland from invaders in ‘Jadwiga’s Legacy,’ choose a Viking leader to plunder Europe in ‘Vikings, Raiders, and Traders!,’ or conquer the known world in the ‘Conquests of Alexander,'” it said.

“Civilization VI” for Nintendo Switch also features cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to four players via a wireless LAN.