Christopher Judge on Emotional Kratos ‘God of War’s’ Performance; Why He Nearly Didn’t Take Role (Watch)

“God of War” took home the much-deserved game of the year award from last week’s Game Awards. The game delivered through skilled direction, development, artistry and of course acting.

Christopher Judge (voice of Kratos in “God of War”) stopped by on the red carpet to discuss with Variety what it was like to help reinvent so iconic a video game character. He also talked about what it was like spending so much time working alongside Sunny Suljic (the voice of Kratos’ son Atreus in “God of War) for so long and how their relationship grew over time.

Judge said he didn’t realize when he first read the script for “God of War” that it was a video game script and that once he did, his initial reaction was to turn it down. His explanation of how they convinced him says a lot about the game and how it turned out.

Finally, Judge talks about the experience of watching his own son play “God of War” — as much a story about a father and son as it is anything else — and how the game’s performance was a love letter to his family.