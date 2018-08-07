Founder of 2K Games Christoph Hartmann New VP of Amazon Games

Games industry veteran Christoph Hartmann will take over as Vice President of Amazon Game Studios, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. Hartmann is the former president of Take-Two Interactive, where he remained for 20 years, and the founder of 2K games. He led the teams behind “Borderlands,” “Bioshock,” and others. For Amazon, Hartmann will oversee […]
Games industry veteran Christoph Hartmann will take over as Vice President of Amazon Game Studios, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. Hartmann is the former president of Take-Two Interactive, where he remained for 20 years, and the founder of 2K games. He led the teams behind “Borderlands,” “Bioshock,” and others. For Amazon, Hartmann will oversee […]
Games industry veteran Christoph Hartmann will take over as Vice President of Amazon Game Studios, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. Hartmann is the former president of Take-Two Interactive, where he remained for 20 years, and the founder of 2K games. He led the teams behind “Borderlands,” “Bioshock,” and others. For Amazon, Hartmann will oversee […]
Games industry veteran Christoph Hartmann will take over as Vice President of Amazon Game Studios, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. Hartmann is the former president of Take-Two Interactive, where he remained for 20 years, and the founder of 2K games. He led the teams behind “Borderlands,” “Bioshock,” and others. For Amazon, Hartmann will oversee […]
Games industry veteran Christoph Hartmann will take over as Vice President of Amazon Game Studios, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. Hartmann is the former president of Take-Two Interactive, where he remained for 20 years, and the founder of 2K games. He led the teams behind “Borderlands,” “Bioshock,” and others. For Amazon, Hartmann will oversee […]
Games industry veteran Christoph Hartmann will take over as Vice President of Amazon Game Studios, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. Hartmann is the former president of Take-Two Interactive, where he remained for 20 years, and the founder of 2K games. He led the teams behind “Borderlands,” “Bioshock,” and others. For Amazon, Hartmann will oversee […]
Games industry veteran Christoph Hartmann will take over as Vice President of Amazon Game Studios, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. Hartmann is the former president of Take-Two Interactive, where he remained for 20 years, and the founder of 2K games. He led the teams behind “Borderlands,” “Bioshock,” and others. For Amazon, Hartmann will oversee […]