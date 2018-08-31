China Wants To Combat Myopia With Fewer Game Approvals

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Tencent

China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners.

The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online games approved for distribution in the country. Over 8,500 were approved in 2017, Niko said. Mobile games accounted for 8,202 of those approvals, while over a quarter (37%) were for poker and mah-jong titles. Because of this, Niko thinks the Ministry of Education’s new regulations probably won’t impact PC and console games, or even core esports and mobile RPG titles.

“There are far fewer of such games in the market and in development, and the leading game companies will try to prioritize these money-making categories,” Niko said.

If the Ministry of Education does limit game licenses, smaller developers with only a few potential hits could suffer the most, Niko said. “The top game companies would continue to strengthen their positions, as they have more AAA games, and more resources to support the game approval process,” it said. “The export game market is more competitive, so more middle and small companies could go under if their game is not approved for domestic distribution.”

Related

But, Niko also points out there are currently thousands of games on the market, and fewer licenses could help smaller ones get noticed.

The Ministry of Education also said on Thursday it wants to strengthen current regulations limiting the amount of time minors can play games online and investigate implementing an age ratings system. China doesn’t have a ratings board like the ESRB in North America or PEGI in Europe. There is a color-based system, but it’s not enforced. Establishing an official ratings board would ensure minors have access to healthy content, according to the ministry.

If all of these recommendations are implemented, the Ministry of Education believes they can reduce myopia rates among children and adolescents nationwide by more than 5% each year through 2023.

The ministry’s recommendations are already having an impact on China’s largest gaming and social media company, Tencent. Its market value reportedly dropped by around $20 billion on Friday, according to Reuters. Shares fell by as much as 5.4%, closing at 4.9%. Tencent has reportedly lost more than $160 billion in market value due to regulatory concerns. It recently blamed a freeze on new game approvals for its first quarterly profit loss in nearly 13 years.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Gaming

  • China Wants To Combat Myopia With

    China Wants To Combat Myopia With Fewer Game Approvals

    China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners. The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Shares Hurt as Chinese Government Weighs In on Games and Health

    China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners. The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online […]

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Dev Niantic, Knight Foundation Create Fellowship Program

    China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners. The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online […]

  • Square Enix, Tencent Making Games Together

    Square Enix and Tencent Are Going to Make Games Together

    China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners. The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online […]

  • 'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Exclusive PS4 Content

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Exclusive PS4 Content Revealed

    China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners. The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online […]

  • 'No Man's Sky' Season One Brings

    'No Man's Sky' Season 1 Brings Free Weekly Content, Community Events

    China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners. The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online […]

  • Remedy Entertainment to Make 'Ongoing Live

    Remedy Entertainment to Make 'Ongoing Live Multiplayer' Games

    China’s Ministry of Education believes the increase in gaming and internet use among minors could lead to higher rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, and it’s laid out plans to address the problem, according to market researcher Niko Partners. The organization put out a notice on Thursday calling for limits to the number of new online […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad