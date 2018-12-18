×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Despite Rumors, ‘Fortnite’ Doesn’t Appear to be Banned in China

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rumors of Chinese citizens being unable to access certain games, including “Fortnite,” last week appear not to be true, sources and Variety’s own tests verify.

While several sources reported that China blocked “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” including Deseret News and GameRevolution, there doesn’t appear to be any definitive proof that the games were blocked in China.

The rumor sparked after an imgur post in Chinese was posted to Reddit and subsequently translated. If translated correctly, though, the table of 20 games displays some clear inconsistencies. Further, it is unclear where exactly the image originated from.

For example, under “Fortnite” it lists “blood and gore” as an issue. Famously, though, the most popular game in the world does not have blood at all, opting for a more kid-friendly, cartoon-type violence instead.

China established an ethics committee to judge a series of games last week and reported that nine of the 20 reviewed were deemed inappropriate. It seems that the rumored bans are connected to the judgments made by this panel. Of the 20 games reviewed, 11 were deemed in need of revisions to “eliminate moral hazard” according to the government-run news source Xinhua.

Related

However, it does not seem that the Chinese government has enforced any of the restrictions as of yet. In addition, there is no official word from the government regarding any bans or action taken, despite the open admission of the formation of the ethics panel in the first place. While it might choose to ban the games quietly, it would seem, well, inconsistent.

The ethics committee to approve games is the latest in a series of decisions made by the Chinese government to restrict game access. Previous efforts included one from the Ministry of Education with claims that playing video games could cause myopia, or nearsightedness, in young children.

Stew Chisam, president of Hi-Rez Studios, sent a statement to PC Games regarding the rumor of banned games.

“Tencent manages ‘Paladins’ in China, including full operation of the game and all interface with the government in regards to the game,” Chisam wrote. “At this time Hi-Rez can neither confirm nor deny reports regarding a government ban, and can offer no insights on corrective action.”

Further, some popular games are, reportedly, still accessible to Chinese citizens, including “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” and “Diablo.” Though, these games are reportedly in need of “corrective action” to avoid a future ban, according to ScreenRant.

By testing via CompariTech, it is clear that several popular sites, such as the Steam Store and Reddit, are blocked in China. The “Fortnite” and “PUBG” and “H1Z1” websites, however, remain accessible. While the game’s sites URLs are not exactly the same as being able to play the games, it seems unlikely that their sites would not be blocked, as well.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Banned 'Fortnite' Rumors Don't Check Out

    Despite Rumors, 'Fortnite' Doesn't Appear to be Banned in China

    Rumors of Chinese citizens being unable to access certain games, including “Fortnite,” last week appear not to be true, sources and Variety’s own tests verify. While several sources reported that China blocked “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” including Deseret News and GameRevolution, there doesn’t appear to be any definitive proof that the games were blocked in China. The rumor sparked [...]

  • Games Workshop Hires Fan Film Director

    Games Workshop Hires Fan Film Director to Helm 'Warhammer' Animated Series

    “Warhammer 40,000” fan film director Richard Boylan has been tapped to work on an official “Warhammer” animated series dubbed “Angels of Death.” Boylan previously captivated audiences with both “Guardsman” and “Helsreach,” two excellent short films based on different aspects of the in-game universe. Both projects utilized animation and live-action segments and impressed fans of the [...]

  • Epic Games Celebrates The Holidays With

    Epic Games Celebrates The Holidays With '14 Days of Fortnite'

    Epic Games is bringing more holiday cheer to its popular battle royale game with “14 Days of Fortnite,” a limited-time event featuring new modes, challenges, and more, according to the developer’s website. The event kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Starting at 9 a.m. ET each day afterwards, players can log into the game to find [...]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    2018 Steam Awards Voting Begins This Week; Here Are The Finalists

    Valve revealed the finalists for The 2018 Steam Awards on Wednesday. The Steam Awards began in 2016 as a way for the community to honor some of the digital distribution platform’s best games. Each year, Valve chooses the categories and lets Steam users vote for the winners. Those categories are usually pretty atypical for an [...]

  • 'PUBG Mobile' Amassed New Revenue High

    'PUBG Mobile' Amassed New Revenue High In December

    Mobile battle royale hit “PUBG Mobile” had its best month yet in terms of player spending in November, according to mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Tencent’s battle royale title brought in an estimated $32.5 million worldwide in November alone, a 44 percent increase than October’s revenue, and 26 percent more than its previous best [...]

  • Trump School Safety Group Calls For

    Trump School Safety Group Calls For Video Game Ratings Groups to Review, Improve Policies

    The Entertainment Software Ratings Board, and other self-regulatory entertainment ratings boards, should review and improve their policies to “ensure access to content is limited to age-appropriate consumers,” according to the findings of the Federal Commission on School Safety, which released in a 180-page report Tuesday. The commission was formed following the spree shooting at a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad