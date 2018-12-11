×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Ethics Panel in China Rejects Nine of 20 Games in First Review

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Daniel Josef/Unsplash

Chinese regulators have reviewed 20 titles via a new ethics panel, of which nine were rejected for inappropriate content, the South China Morning Post reported Monday.

The ethics panel is a sign of progress for the Chinese gaming industry, as until this panel was instituted there was a freeze on approval of new titles for public consumption in place since March of this year.

The ethics committee, which is “under the guidance of the Communist Party’s propaganda department,” according to the South China Morning Post, found that the other 11 titles of the 20 still in need of some reworking to “eliminate moral hazard” according to the government-run news source Xinhua.

The freeze on approving games came amid a number of concerns in China regarding playing video games and the effect on health. Particularly for young children, there was a public health initiative which linked use of electronic devices and damaged eyesight. China’s Ministry of Education led the effort to decrease the amount of games approved to decrease rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, in children. The Ministry of Education also wanted to further increase restrictions on playtime for minors.

The highly popular game “Honour of Kings” (known as “Arena of Valor” stateside) even instituted facial recognition software to track minors’ playtime back in October. This effort by Tencent came amid falling stocks for the conglomerate, which lost $20 billion in market value in August. The regulatory game freeze impacted Tencent greatly, as it had to offer refunds for games stalled by the process. As a result, Tencent instituted its first restructuring last month, cutting its marketing budget in an effort to curtail spending.

Since the start of this year, Tencent has lost over $100 billion in market value, the South China Morning Post notes.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Gaming

  • New Ethics Panel in China Rejects

    New Ethics Panel in China Rejects Nine of 20 Games in First Review

    Chinese regulators have reviewed 20 titles via a new ethics panel, of which nine were rejected for inappropriate content, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The ethics panel is a sign of progress for the Chinese gaming industry, as until this panel was instituted there was a freeze on approval of new titles for [...]

  • Katy Perry Joins 'Final Fantasy Brave

    Katy Perry Joins 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' as Playable Character

    Pop star Katy Perry is going to appear in the mobile role-playing game “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius” starting on Wednesday, Dec. 12, publisher Square Enix announced on Sunday. Perry has created an all-new song for the game called “Immortal Flame.” She’s also lending her likeness to several playable characters. People can grab the first one, [...]

  • virtual reality

    How VR is Being Used to Help Children With Learning Disabilities, Autism

    The United States Department of Education is betting on virtual reality to help students with high-functioning autism and learning disabilities in schools across the country. This month the Office of Special Education and Programs announced its investment of $2.5 million toward a new program that will use VR to nurture social skills in students with [...]

  • 'Duke Nukem' Movie Draws 'Assassin's Creed'

    'Duke Nukem' Movie Draws 'Assassin's Creed' Producer

    A “Duke Nukem” movie is in the works with Gearbox Software teaming with “Assassin’s Creed” producer Jean-Julien Baronnet to adapt the video game into a feature film, Variety has learned exclusively. Gearbox had been working on “Duke Nukem” with Paramount Studios and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, with John Cena rumored as a possible star earlier [...]

  • A Near Masterpiece, "Super Smash Bros.

    Video Game Review: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    Ultimate is a dangerous word. Inviting finality and infinity in one breath, the ultimate version of something must gaze into its own history and emerge at the edge of mortal abyss, promising everything hereunto the future: a culmination and conclusion, simultaneously. It’s usually one of those things that’s a goal more than a possibility. Despite [...]

  • How 'Ark' Informed Massive Do-Anything Nautical

    How 'Ark' Informed Massive Do-Anything Nautical World of 'Atlas'

    The idea for “Atlas,” the recently announced massively multiplayer online pirate-themed game, came from the developers watching people play their last creation: dino-survival game “Ark.” “‘Ark’ was kind of a surprise to us in some ways; the ways the players played the game, in particular,” Jesse Rapczak, co-founder of Studio Wildcard, told Variety. “One thing we [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad