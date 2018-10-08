CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes For ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Optimization

Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday.

The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development.

Digital Scapes was founded by industry veterans from BioWare, Radical Entertainment, and Relic. It specializes in “AAA multiplayer console and PC game development, development tool creation, asset production, and cloud computing.” Its website says it can assist developers in a variety of ways, including multiplayer gameplay programming, combat and mission design, animation, and more. It’s previously worked on games like “Company of Heroes,” “Warhammer 40,000,” “Dying Light,” and “Prototype.”

“Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement. The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot of talent, experience and technical knowledge, and I’m very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game,” says Michał Nowakowski, senior vice president of business development at CD Projekt Red.

“Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world RPG based on the 1988 tabletop game “Cyberpunk 2020.” It doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but recent rumors point to a 2019 launch window.

“We are both excited and honoured to work with CD Projekt Red,” said Digital Scapes studio head Marcin Chady. “Their incredibly creative and accomplished team of developers have been pushing narrative-driven, role-playing games to unprecedented levels. We look forward to helping them create the very best video games on the planet.”