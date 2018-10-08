You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes For ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Optimization

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CD Projekt Red

Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday.

The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development.

Digital Scapes was founded by industry veterans from BioWare, Radical Entertainment, and Relic. It specializes in “AAA multiplayer console and PC game development, development tool creation, asset production, and cloud computing.” Its website says it can assist developers in a variety of ways, including multiplayer gameplay programming, combat and mission design, animation, and more. It’s previously worked on games like “Company of Heroes,” “Warhammer 40,000,” “Dying Light,” and “Prototype.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement. The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot of talent, experience and technical knowledge, and I’m very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game,” says Michał Nowakowski, senior vice president of business development at CD Projekt Red.

“Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world RPG based on the 1988 tabletop game “Cyberpunk 2020.” It doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but recent rumors point to a 2019 launch window.

“We are both excited and honoured to work with CD Projekt Red,” said Digital Scapes studio head Marcin Chady. “Their incredibly creative and accomplished team of developers have been pushing narrative-driven, role-playing games to unprecedented levels. We look forward to helping them create the very best video games on the planet.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Gaming

  • CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes

    CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes For 'Cyberpunk 2077' Optimization

    Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday. The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development. Digital Scapes was […]

  • 'Fortnite' Save the World Returning to

    'Fortnite' Save the World Returning to Canny Valley, Updated Missions

    Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday. The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development. Digital Scapes was […]

  • How 'Control' Became Remedy's First Female

    How 'Control' Became Remedy's First Female Lead Video Game

    Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday. The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development. Digital Scapes was […]

  • Indie Developer Wavedash Lays Off Majority

    Indie Developer Wavedash Lays Off Majority of Staff

    Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday. The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development. Digital Scapes was […]

  • 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Fans Discover Possible

    'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Fans Discover Possible Greek God Of Fire

    Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday. The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development. Digital Scapes was […]

  • HyperX Announces New Cloud MIX Bluetooth-Enabled

    HyperX Announces New Cloud MIX Bluetooth-Enabled Gaming Headset

    Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday. The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development. Digital Scapes was […]

  • 'System Shock' Alpha Footage Shows Off

    'System Shock' Alpha Footage Shows Off New Citadel Station

    Developer CD Projekt Red is establishing a long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes, it announced on Monday. The two will work together on the upcoming role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Digital Scapes will reportedly cooperate with CD Projekt Red on “creating and optimizing technological solutions” for use in the game’s development. Digital Scapes was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad