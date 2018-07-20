You Have Three Hours to Catch a Zapdos in ‘Pokemon Go’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Niantic Labs

If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company.

July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m.

Zapdos will be available for capture in Raid Battles, and caught Zapdos will know the Fast Attack Thundershock move. There is also a chance players could encounter a Shiny Zapdos. Shiny Pokemon, which usually appear as alternate color Pokemon, are quite rare in the mobile game.

If you have some time after getting your Zapdos, stop by a Gym and spin a Photo Disc to receive up to five Raid passes.

The Zapdos Day event is a part of Professor Willow’s Global Challenge. Earlier this month, Niantic held special events for egg hatching and candy raids as a part of the Global Challenge. It’s been a big summer for the “Pokemon Go” developer, as Niantic also held the Pokemon Go Fest earlier this month in Chicago, welcoming over 21,000 attendees.

The final leg of Niantic’s Pokemon Go Summer Tour will be in August in Yokosuka, Japan, where Niantic will hold the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event, which is sure to bring more intriguing challenges to the community.

“Pokemon Go” continues to perform steadily in the mobile games offering, with the game reaching $1.8 billion in revenue earlier this month, on its second anniversary.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Gaming

  • You Have Three Hours to Catch

    You Have Three Hours to Catch a Zapdos in 'Pokemon Go'

    If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company. July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m. Zapdos will […]

  • 'Fortnite' Is Celebrating Its First Birthday

    'Fortnite' Is Celebrating Its First Birthday With a Limited Time Event

    If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company. July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m. Zapdos will […]

  • Ubisoft Compensating "For Honor" Players Affected

    Ubisoft Compensating "For Honor" Players Affected By DDoS Attack

    If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company. July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m. Zapdos will […]

  • 'Stardew Valley' Multiplayer Officially Arrives On

    'Stardew Valley' Multiplayer Gets PC Release Date

    If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company. July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m. Zapdos will […]

  • 'Tom Clancy's The Division' Gets Its

    'Tom Clancy's The Division' Gets Its Own Lore-Expanding Books In 2019

    If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company. July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m. Zapdos will […]

  • Valve Swings the Banhammer Down on

    Valve Swings the Banhammer Down on 60K 'Dota 2,' 'CS:GO' Cheaters

    If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company. July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m. Zapdos will […]

  • 'Breath Of The Wild's' Motorcycle Races

    'Breath Of The Wild's' Motorcycle Races To 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

    If you want to catch a Zapdos in “Pokemon Go,” Saturday is your chance, according to The Pokemon Company. July 21 is Zapdos Day, and players around the world will only have three hours to enjoy the events. In North America, the event starts at 11:00 a.m. PT and runs until 2 p.m. Zapdos will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad