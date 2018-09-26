You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood’ Bundle Comes To PS4

Sony announced “Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood” as a PlayStation 4 digital exclusive for this October.

Just in time for Halloween, players can get their hands on this bundle, which brings together two fan-favorite “Castlevania” titles, following vampire hunter Richter Belmont and Dracula’s son Alucard.

“Symphony of the Night” is the “Castlevania” title that many consider to be one of the best games ever made, and “Rondo of Blood” was originally released in 1993 as a Japanese exclusive that opened to its own impressive amount of praise. “Symphony of the Night” is considered a direct sequel to “Rondo of Blood.” Previously, “Rondo of Blood” was released via the Wii’s Virtual Console service, though “Symphony of the Night” has been a much mroe ubiquitous title.

Both games are presented in the bundle, emulated for the PlayStation 4, with a selection of updates that utilize the console’s hardware, such as high-resolution backgrounds, 4K/1080p upscaling, rendering options like smoothing, and Trophy support. Players can also utilize the DualShock 4’s analog sticks, vibration, and speaker, with a chime that will play through the controller when items are received.

The bundle is up for pre-order right now via the PlayStation Store, but it will officially launch on Oct. 26, 2018. There’s no word at present whether the games will be sold separately or not, it’s possible they could become available at a later date.

