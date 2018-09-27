Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth Event

Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits for viewers who can’t attend the convention to enjoy.

Minecon Earth is an annual “Minecraft” celebration thats filmed live for all “Minecraft” players to get involved with, and frequently features new announcements related to the game as well as special merchandise for viewers to purchase.

Cartoon Network is the exclusive TV broadcast partner for additional news coming out of Minecon earth, and as such will air a special “Minecon Earth Remix” recap episode on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET/PT on the channel itself and via digital streaming platform. It will feature highlights from the show, as well as a selection of new content as well.

Previously, Cartoon Network and Microsoft teamed up for a special episode of its “Adventure Time” series, for “Diamonds and Lemons,” which found blocky versions of the show’s cast taking on special set pieces from the popular game as the two properties’ art styles merged together.