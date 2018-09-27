You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth Event

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits for viewers who can’t attend the convention to enjoy.

Minecon Earth is an annual “Minecraft” celebration thats filmed live for all “Minecraft” players to get involved with, and frequently features new announcements related to the game as well as special merchandise for viewers to purchase.

Cartoon Network is the exclusive TV broadcast partner for additional news coming out of Minecon earth, and as such will air a special “Minecon Earth Remix” recap episode on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET/PT on the channel itself and via digital streaming platform. It will feature highlights from the show, as well as a selection of new content as well.

Previously, Cartoon Network and Microsoft teamed up for a special episode of its “Adventure Time” series, for “Diamonds and Lemons,” which found blocky versions of the show’s cast taking on special set pieces from the popular game as the two properties’ art styles merged together.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth

    Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth Event

    Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel. Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits […]

  • 'The World Ends With You: Final

    'The World Ends With You: Final Remix' The 'Final Chance' For Sequel

    Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel. Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits […]

  • Mario Kart 8

    Nintendo Wins Lawsuit Against Tokyo 'Mario Kart' Tourist Attraction

    Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel. Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' PS4 Pro

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Bundle Confirms Exclusive Content For 'Red Dead Online'

    Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel. Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits […]

  • Ten Major Game Studios Closed in

    Ten Major Game Studios Closed in the Past 12 Months

    Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel. Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits […]

  • Watch The First Three Minutes of

    Watch The First Three Minutes of 'Fallout 76,' Beta Detailed

    Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel. Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits […]

  • Reflector Entertainment To Introduce 'Unknown 9'

    Reflector Entertainment To Introduce 'Unknown 9' Transmedia Universe at New York Comic-Con

    Cartoon Network and Microsoft have partnered once again to bring “Minecraft” fans a special Minecon Earth stream via Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel. Starting Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, “Minecraft” enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel for a livestream that includes pre- and post-show information, community panels, and additional tidbits […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad