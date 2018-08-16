GameStop Appoints Crocs Exec Carrie Teffner to Board of Directors

Carrie Teffner is joining GameStop’s board of directors, the video game retailer announced on Thursday.

Teffner has 30 years of experience in the consumer products and retail industries. Since 2015, she’s served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Crocs and is a member of its board of directors. Crocs announced earlier this month it’s closing the last of its manufacturing stores, but insisted it’s not going out of business. It also said Teffner is leaving the company next April. Anne Mehlman, former vice president of corporate finance for Zappos, will succeed Teffner at Crocs.

Before joining Crocs, Teffner was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Petsmart. She also held positions at Weber-Stephen Products and Timberland, and spent 21 years in various leadership roles at the Sara Lee Corporation.

In addition to serving GameStop’s board of directors, she will also reportedly join the audit committee.

“We are very fortunate to have Carrie join our board of directors. Her extensive leadership and valuable experience in the consumer products space will be a valuable asset to our company moving forward,” said Dan DeMatteo, executive chairman of GameStop’s board of directors.

GameStop, which has struggled in recent years thanks to growing digital game sales and competition from other retailers, confirmed it was in buyout talks in June. It reported a net loss of $105.9 million in fiscal 2017. It’s also gone through some leadership shakeups since former CEO J. Paul Raines resigned for health reasons in November 2017. He died in March due to complications with cancer. Michael Mauler took over as CEO from Raines, but resigned three months later for “personal reasons.” Interim CEO and former Microsoft executive Shane Kim took over the role in June.