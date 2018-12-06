×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Capybara Games’ New Roguelike ‘Below’ Finally Has A Release Date

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday.

“Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP” and “Super Time Force.” The studio originally announced its new game during Microsoft’s E3 2013 press conference. At one point, it was expected to launch in the summer of 2016, but Capy decided to delay it “indefinitely” because it wasn’t ready.

“We did a lot of soul searching,” the studio said in a blog post at the time. “We knew we wanted to get it into your hands as soon as possible. We knew the game was there, and we’re super proud of it, but we also knew it needed more time to make sure it lives up to our studio’s standards, and the quality that you expect from our games. From the very beginning, ‘Below’ has been our most ambitious undertaking, and we’re just not quite done excavating its depths, or polishing all of its facets.”

Here is “Below’s” latest official description:

“Test your adventurer mettle against The Isle’s procedural subterranean labyrinths. Explore a large, interconnected underworld crawling with cunning creatures, deadly traps, and a mysterious shadowy presence. Survive the perils of The Depths and unearth what lies below… or die trying. ‘Below’ embraces exploration and discovery — illuminate the path ahead, find hidden passages and unravel the deepest mysteries hidden in the darkness your own way.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Season 7 Adds New Areas,

    'Fortnite' Season 7 Adds New Areas, Creative Mode

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery […]

  • Watch Amazing Live-Action 'PUBG' Short From

    Watch Amazing Live-Action 'PUBG' Short From Director of 'Kong'

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery […]

  • Capybara Games' New Roguelike 'Below' Finally

    Capybara Games' New Roguelike 'Below' Finally Has A Release Date

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 1 Challenges Guide

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery […]

  • Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Has Made $50

    Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Has Made $50 Million Since Launch (Analyst)

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery […]

  • 'Metroid Prime Trilogy' Rumored For Nintendo

    'Metroid Prime Trilogy' Rumored For Nintendo Switch Release By Swedish Retailer

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery […]

  • Ubisoft Teases "Far Cry" Announcement During

    Ubisoft Teases "Far Cry" Announcement at Game Awards 2018

    After five years of development and several delays, the mysterious subterranean roguelike “Below” is finally coming out on Dec. 14 for Xbox One and PC, according to a new launch trailer released on Wednesday. “Below” is the latest project from Toronto-based developer Capybara Games, who is known for indie gems like “Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad