Complete Guide To Capcom At PAX West 2018

CREDIT: Capcom

PAX West takes place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Wash. and publisher Capcom will be there with a number of demos and events.

Devil May Cry 5” will be publicly playable for the first time in North America during PAX. Capcom announced it’s working on the action sequel during E3 in June. It comes out Mar. 8 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The “Resident Evil 2” remake also has a demo on the show floor. The demo takes place in a re-creation of the Raccoon City Police Department station. People who play the demo will get a t-shirt with “a zombie surprise printed on the inside” while supplies last.

“Mega Man” fans can play a demo of the Blue Bomber’s latest adventure, “Mega Man 11.” It features brand-new stages and abilities for PAX West, Capcom said, including the new Double Gear System. Everyone who finishes the demo will get a special Pinny Arcade “Mega Man 11” pin while supplies last.

Finally, “Street Fighter” fans can check out “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” and the two latest characters, Sagat and G.

Capcom is also holding a developer panel on Friday, Aug. 31 at 1: 30 p.m. called “The SSStylish Gameplay of ‘Devil May Cry 5.'” Game director Hideaki Itsuno and producers Michiteru Okabe and Matthew Walker will talk about the project and show off all-new gameplay.

Later that evening, “Devil May Cry” fans can attend a pizza party featuring Dante’s favorite pepperoni pizza. It starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 at SPiN Seattle (1511 6th Ave.). A PAX badge isn’t required to get in, Capcom said. “DMC” fan and cosplayer VampyBitMe will host the party. Itsuno, Okabe, and Walker will sign autographs there as well.

Meanwhile, fighting game fans who want to level up their skills can play “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” against pro player Echo Fox Justin Wong and get a little coaching. He’ll be at the Capcom booth during the following times:

  • Friday, 08/31: 1-3 p.m.
  • Saturday, 09/01: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Sunday 09/02: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

