Data Confirms ‘Candy Crush Saga’ As Most Downloaded Game Of All Time On iOS

Data from mobile app analytics firm App Annie reveals that King’s “Candy Crush Saga” is the most downloaded game of all time on iOS.

According to App Annie’s Most Popular iOS Apps of All Time report, the ubiquitous mobile puzzle game takes the lead, having also generated the second most revenue out of a selection of apps on the platform. The top games by all-time downloads are dominated by “Subway Surfers” in second place, “Fruit Ninja” in third place, “Clash of Clans” in fourth place, and “Honour of Kings” in fifth place.

Activision Blizzard’s hopelessly addictive candy-based puzzle title swept the globe upon release, racking up sales and fans as it added new levels, rewards, and other “chapters” for the saga, including themes like soda and jelly for players to dabble in. The developer’s since branched out with its newest free-to-play “Legend of Solgard,” the studio’s first RPG, launched in partnership with Snowprint Studios.

Meanwhile, games like “Fruit Ninja” and “Clash of Clans” have universal appeal, with “Clash of Clans” attracting popular streamers and “Fruit Ninja” getting a special arcade edition at chains such as Dave & Buster’s. The rest of the popular app list’s top ten is populated by the usual suspects: “Angry Birds,” “Temple Run,” “Minion Rush,” and “Asphalt 8: Airborne,” to name a few.

As games like the mobile versions of “Fortnite” continue to dominate charts currently, it’s likely we’ll see that rising to the top of all-time best lists like these in the future.