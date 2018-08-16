You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Candy Crush Saga' Earned Just Under $1B in Past 12 Months (Analyst)

Candy Crush Saga” brought in an estimated $930 million in revenue over the 12 months proceeding July 2018, the game’s highest grossing 12 months since its launch in 2012, according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates.

The record earnings represent a 34 percent increase over the preceding 12 months, which saw about $693 million in gross player spending across the App Store and Google Play, the analyst group reports. The group also reports that December 2017 was the game’s highest revenue month in history, seeing $86 million of spending via in-app purchases. That number dropped monthly to about $68 million in July.

Despite that drop, “Candy Crush Saga” was still the number six grossing mobile game by worldwide revenue across Apple’s iTunes store and Google Play last month, according to Sensor Tower.

Thursday, “Candy Crush Saga” publisher King, launched its first “mid-core” role-playing game. “Legend of Solgard” follows the adventures of Embla as she fights to stop the end of all of the game’s nine worlds. The main mode of the game, which combines match-three puzzle elements with role-playing battles, is its massive campaign, which has players traveling across a map, stopping at each level to do battle with enemies.

King was acquired by Activision Blizzard for $5.9 billion in 2016.

