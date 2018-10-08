‘Call of Juarez: Gunslinger’ Creators Tease That ‘Legends Never Die’

It appears that “Call of Juarez: Gunslinger” could be getting a remake or sequel, based on some intriguing teasers and hints released on its official Facebook page and the Techland Twitter page.

The addition of a new logo and header image were spotted on the Facebook page by ResetEra forum member derFeef, the changes were originally made early Friday morning. The words “I haven’t been here in many years. Name’s Silas Greaves,” were also posted on the account as a status update with an image of Silas.

Monday morning, Techland spurred speculation further by uploading a teaser trailer— the thing is, we’re not sure yet what it’s a trailer for exactly. But it seems Techland has something in the works planning to compete with the highly-anticipated “Red Dead Redemption 2,” as above the trailer it says “Silas Greaves has something to say to Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang.”

Silas Greaves has something to say to Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang.@RockstarGames #RedDeadRedemption2 #RDR2 pic.twitter.com/zUzfjwgRdZ — Techland (@TechlandGames) October 8, 2018

“Call of Juarez: Gunslinger” released in 2013 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and PlayStation Portable (PSP). In the five years since its release, the Call of Juarez Facebook page has not been updated— before Friday, the last update was from May 28, 2013.

So, it would appear that Techland has something to tease, since it doesn’t normally update the Call of Juarez social media accounts. Whether it’s for a sequel or a remake of “Call of Juarez: Gunslinger,” the real test is whether the demand is big enough for two western games. Techland calling out Rockstar Games shows an impressive amount of moxie, so we’ll have to stay tuned for further updates.

Variety reached out to Techland for comment, but the studio is staying coy for the most part.

“We figured that a legend of the Old West like Silas Greaves would want to tip his hat to Arthur Morgan,” a Techland spokesperson commented. “Of course, the Call of Juarez series means a lot to us and we’re not ruling anything out for the future. Legends never die, after all. “