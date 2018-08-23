You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Shadow War DLC Concludes Zombies Storyline

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Activision

Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday.

Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more.

“Thematically for this pack, we wanted to push the fiction as far as we could, have a lot of fun with it, and give the player a sense of creativity as they play,” said Sledgehammer Games lead multiplayer environment artist Matt Abbott on the PlayStation Blog.

The final chapter of Nazi Zombies is called The Frozen Dawn and it focuses on a powerful threat lurking in the unfathomable depths of a lost city. Players will get their hands on some of the most powerful weapons yet, Sledgehammer said, ones that will completely transform gameplay. Plus, there are still secrets to uncover.

“In fact, there are several, even in the existing maps, that have yet to be cracked open,” said Cameron Dayton, creative director at Sledgehammer Games.

The three new maps are called Airship, Chancellery, and Excavation. All of them take place in major enemy locales. Airship is set in a secret enemy base in the Alps, where players fight for control of a docked zeppelin. Chancellery takes place in France and players there will have to seize control of the stronghold’s main courtyard. Excavation, meanwhile, features a battle over priceless art and gold in an Algerian mine.

Related

The New War Mode Mission is called Operation Arcane and it’s set deep within a secret enemy research facility in the Austrian mountains. Players will have to infiltrate the facility, steal enemy secrets, and destroy classified technology of extraterrestrial origin. Plus, since this is a research laboratory, players can expect a few new weapons and tools to help them in the fight.

Shadow War is available to season pass owners or it can be purchased individually. But, Activision said anyone who doesn’t own Shadow War can party up with season pass owners for free from Aug. 28-Oct. 28.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • 'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character

    'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character Ahead of Launch

    “Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday. Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more. “Thematically for this pack, we […]

  • New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow

    New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow War DLC Concludes Zombies Storyline

    “Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday. Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more. “Thematically for this pack, we […]

  • 'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New

    'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New Killer Based On Japanese Horror

    “Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday. Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more. “Thematically for this pack, we […]

  • Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX

    Complete Guide to Nintendo at PAX West

    “Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday. Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more. “Thematically for this pack, we […]

  • Twitch's "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies

    Twitch's Massive "Pokémon" Marathon Spans 16 Movies and 19 Anime Seasons

    “Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday. Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more. “Thematically for this pack, we […]

  • You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns:

    You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns: Game of Thrones' Video Game This October

    “Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday. Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more. “Thematically for this pack, we […]

  • Nintendo To Announce New Indie Switch

    Nintendo to Announce New Indie Switch Titles in Late August

    “Call of Duty: World War II’s” fourth DLC pack, Shadow War, is coming out as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive on Aug. 28, publisher Activision announced on Thursday. Shadow War concludes the game’s Nazi Zombies storyline. It also includes three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode Mission, and more. “Thematically for this pack, we […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad