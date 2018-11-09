You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Call of Duty Endowment and Josh Duhamel Partner for Veterans’ Benefit

The Call of Duty Endowment is partnering up with actor Josh Duhamel to benefit veterans, and offering one lucky winner a very special prize, according to a Friday press release.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Omaze, will raise funds for veterans to help them find gainful employment, which is the mission behind the Call of Duty Endowment. Each increment of $516 raised will result in a veteran placed in a “high-quality job,” according to a press release.

One winner will be chosen among those who donate to the fundraiser for the grand prize of a limited edition Scout 741B motorcycle, of which only six exist in the world.

The winner will also receive a paid trip to LA to pick up their prize and will also get an exclusive ride with Duhamel and have lunch with him.

The chance of winning increases based on the monetary level of the entrant’s donation.

Dan Goldberg, executive director of the Endowment, commented on the non-profit’s fundraiser.

“By donating to this campaign, you can help place a veteran into meaningful employment, which helps them successfully transition from military to civilian life,” said Goldenberg. “We are proud and thankful to be partnering with Josh Duhamel and Omaze on this exciting campaign to raise funds to directly help vets, while also fulfilling the dreams of a lucky winner.”

The Call of Duty Endowment has placed over 50,000 veterans into employment so far, and intends to help 100,000 veterans by 2024.

Interested? Donate here. The last day to enter is Dec. 17.

