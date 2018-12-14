Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

“Call of Duty” developer Treyarch is ringing in the season with an event that gives a full Christmas makeover to “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout and Zombies modes, and The Black Market cosmetic marketplace.

Already underway, the Blackout Holiday Event adds snowballs, holiday lighting, decorations, and a holiday-themed Supply Stash to the battle royale mode. In Zombies mode a limited-time Winter Calling event stream is now live with new items to unlock in the Zombies Barracks. The Winter Calling event stream is also currently available in The Black Market with new items to unlock in both Multiplayer and Blackout.

The update is currently available for PlayStation 4 but will be releasing on Xbox One and PC at a later date.

“Because we’ve made PC a priority this year with a dedicated studio team and more support for PC-exclusive options and features than ever before, we’re committed to taking the time to make sure each update is thoroughly tuned and tested before we release each update on PC,” reads a statement from Treyarch on the official “Black Ops 4” Reddit. “This will typically require a later release time for PC compared to its console counterparts, and we’ll always target a release window of within 24 hours of a console patch.”

In the meantime, players on all platforms receive double XP in Multiplayer and Zombies mode, and double XP in Blackout all weekend beginning Dec. 14 at 10a.m. PST. In addition, a new limited-time mode is coming to Blackout this weekend for all platforms until Dec. 17. Blackout: Close Quarters Frenzy has players try to outlast each other with close quarter weapons only.