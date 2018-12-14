×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

By

Emily's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Call of Duty” developer Treyarch is ringing in the season with an event that gives a full Christmas makeover to “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout and Zombies modes, and The Black Market cosmetic marketplace.

Already underway, the Blackout Holiday Event adds snowballs, holiday lighting, decorations, and a holiday-themed Supply Stash to the battle royale mode. In Zombies mode a limited-time Winter Calling event stream is now live with new items to unlock in the Zombies Barracks. The Winter Calling event stream is also currently available in The Black Market with new items to unlock in both Multiplayer and Blackout.

The update is currently available for PlayStation 4 but will be releasing on Xbox One and PC at a later date.

“Because we’ve made PC a priority this year with a dedicated studio team and more support for PC-exclusive options and features than ever before, we’re committed to taking the time to make sure each update is thoroughly tuned and tested before we release each update on PC,” reads a statement from Treyarch on the official “Black Ops 4” Reddit. “This will typically require a later release time for PC compared to its console counterparts, and we’ll always target a release window of within 24 hours of a console patch.”

In the meantime, players on all platforms receive double XP in Multiplayer and Zombies mode, and double XP in Blackout all weekend beginning Dec. 14 at 10a.m. PST. In addition, a new limited-time mode is coming to Blackout this weekend for all platforms until Dec. 17. Blackout: Close Quarters Frenzy has players try to outlast each other with close quarter weapons only.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Gaming

  • Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of

    Deadly Snowballs Come to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

    “Call of Duty” developer Treyarch is ringing in the season with an event that gives a full Christmas makeover to “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout and Zombies modes, and The Black Market cosmetic marketplace. Already underway, the Blackout Holiday Event adds snowballs, holiday lighting, decorations, and a holiday-themed Supply Stash to the battle royale mode. In [...]

  • Blizzard Is Ending ‘Heroes of the

    Blizzard Is Ending ‘Heroes of the Storm’ Esports Plans

    Blizzard is bringing an end to its official “Heroes of the Storm” eSports structures, and will be shifting some developers from the MOBA to other projects, it was announced today in a blog post from new Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and chief development officer Ray Gresko. “We’ve made the difficult decision to shift some [...]

  • 'Red Dead' Gold Turns Massive Western

    'Red Dead' Gold Turns Massive Western Video Game Romp Into Dull Online Grindfest

    “Red Dead Online,” the online multiplayer game developed in parallel with “Red Dead Redemption 2,” is being criticized for its digital economy, which is paying out gold at such a slow rate that it would take over 4,000 hours for a player to earn enough to purchase all items in-game. In a post on Reddit, [...]

  • Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation

    Riot Games Exec Suspended After Investigation Into Workplace Misconduct

    Riot Games chief operating officer Scott Gelb is on two-month unpaid leave and will receive training following an investigation into his behavior toward employees, according to Kotaku. Riot Games confirmed Gelb’s suspension to Variety Thursday evening. “As part of our ongoing commitment to evolving our culture, we are thoroughly investigating all claims through our established process,” [...]

  • ELeague Partners With Psyonix For Three-Part

    ELeague Partners With Psyonix for Three-Part 'Rocket League' Series

    Turner-IMG’s ELeague is partnering with “Rocket League” developer Psyonix to showcase highlights from arcade-style vehicular soccer game in a three-part TBS series. The series will kick off on Friday, Dec. 14 at 11 pm ET/PT on TBS, and will include a set of behind-the-scenes player interviews, highlights from the semifinal and Grand Final rounds of [...]

  • Imax Is Exiting the VR Space,

    Imax Is Shutting Down Its VR Business, Closing Remaining Three VR Centers in Q1

    Imax is making its exit from virtual reality (VR) official: The company notified shareholders with a SEC filing Thursday that it will close down its remaining three VR centers, and write off “certain VR content investments.” A company spokesperson confirmed the planned closures and shared the following statement with Variety: “With the launch of the [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Esports Fans on Twitch Aren’t Into Watching Television, Says Nielsen Study

    Less than 40% of the Twitch eSports viewership claim to watch television on a weekly basis and only 50% own a paid TV subscription service, according to a new study by data research firm Nielsen. The firm announced its study into the behavior of eSports fans this Thursday, focusing on users who have viewed streams [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad