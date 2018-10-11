‘Call of Duty’ Streamers to Raise Money for Unemployed Veterans This Week

Nonprofit organization the Call of Duty Endowment’s #CODNATION Challenge is raising money for unemployed veterans with a multi-day streaming fundraiser that runs from Thursday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 13.

The event is sponsored by GameStop, Lovesac, Scuf Gaming, Astro Gaming, and KontrolFreek. It’s now streaming live on Twitch.tv/TheRace from “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch’s studio in Santa Monica, Calif. Viewers can also follow the broadcast on Twitter via the #CODNATIONChallenge and #TheRace hashtags. Meanwhile, the Call of Duty Endowment has updated stream schedules available on its own Twitter feed.

This year’s fundraiser features 12 popular streamers from the “Call of Duty” community. They’re looking to raise a minimum of $100,000 to support the Endowment. Fans can donate directly via the Twitch stream. Last year, the event raised $250,000 total from the community and a matching donation from “Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard. This year, Activision Blizzard said it will match up to $500,000. All of the proceeds raised during the #CODNATION Challenge go directly to the Endowment.

Some of the streamers participating in this week’s event include Jericho, GoldGloveTV, Hutch, and VernNotice. They’ll play new modes, explore tips and tricks, and share behind-the-scenes exclusives along with special guests.

The Call of Duty Endowment launched in 2009 and has placed more than 47,000 veterans into high-quality jobs.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” launches on Friday, Oct. 12. It’s the first “Call of Duty” title without a traditional single-player campaign mode. It’s also the first to feature a battle royale mode called Blackout.