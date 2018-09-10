Here’s What Kind Of PC You Need To Run The ‘Black Ops 4’ Blackout Beta

Developer Treyarch is holding a beta this week for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” new battle royale mode, Blackout, and it just revealed system requirements for PC.

The minimum and recommended specs are basically the same as the multiplayer beta, Treyarch said in a Reddit post on Monday, with one exception — Blackout requires more hard drive space. The full specs are listed below.

The Blackout PC beta starts Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT for anyone who’s pre-ordered any digital version of the game. The beta then opens up to everyone with a Battle.net account starting on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. A PlayStation 4 beta began earlier today.

Blackout takes the “Call of Duty” franchise’s combat, characters, and settings and combines them with elements of the battle royale genre made popular by games like “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” Treyarch released a new trailer last week highlighting some of the areas players will compete on, including Rivertown, Nuketown Island, Fracking Tower, and more.

Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later
CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent
RAM: 8GB RAM
HDD: 40GB HD space
Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10 64 Bit
CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent
RAM: 12GB RAM
HDD: 40GB HD space
Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

