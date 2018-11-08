×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops IV’ Sold Faster Than ‘Black Ops III’ in First Three Weeks

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year.

The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, did exceed the company’s expectations, which were $1.49 billion.

Activision Blizzard’s results for Q3 exceeded our prior outlook as we continue to entertain large audiences, drive deep engagement, and attract significant audience investment across our franchises,” said Bobby Kotick, chief executive officer of Activision Blizzard. “Our unique advantage continues to be our ability to create the most compelling interactive and spectator entertainment based on our own franchises, combined with our direct digital connection to hundreds of millions of customers, in over 190 countries. With these competitive advantages, we continue to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment.”

Over the three months of the quarter, Activision Blizzard studios companies released “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV,” “World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth,” and “Candy Crush Friends Saga.”

The trio of titles all did well during their release window, with “Call of Duty” in particular drawing an immense audience. Activision monthly active users increased significantly in October following the launch of “Black Ops IV.” In the first three weeks after launch, the latest Call of Duty sold-through more units than “Black Ops III,” with PC sell-through more than three times higher. Also, the company noted, for the first three weeks after launch, total active users and hours played were 16% and over 20% higher respectively, versus “Black Ops III.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops IV'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops IV' Sold Faster Than 'Black Ops III' in First Three Weeks

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year. The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Cuts Marketing Budget Amid Chinese Gaming Woes

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year. The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, […]

  • YouTuber Suspended For Video of Suffragette

    YouTuber Temporarily Suspended For Video of Suffragette Killing in 'Red Dead 2'

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year. The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, […]

  • HTC Vive Focus Headset Launches in

    HTC Vive Launches $599 Vive Focus Standalone VR Headset in North America, Europe

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year. The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, […]

  • New 'Jurassic World Evolution' Expansion Features

    New 'Jurassic World Evolution' Expansion Features More Dinos, BD Wong

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year. The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, […]

  • 'League of Legends' Players Can Now

    'League of Legends' Players Can Now Get Akali's Neon K/DA Look

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year. The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, […]

  • Nintendo Switch Finally Gets a YouTube

    YouTube App Goes Live on Nintendo Switch

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year. The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad