‘Call of Duty: Black Ops IV’ Sold Faster Than ‘Black Ops III’ in First Three Weeks

“Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” sold more copies than its predecessor in the first weeks of availability, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday during an earnings call, noting that the company’s earnings for the third quarter were $1.51 billion, down from $1.62 billion for the same period last year.

The quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, did exceed the company’s expectations, which were $1.49 billion.

“Activision Blizzard’s results for Q3 exceeded our prior outlook as we continue to entertain large audiences, drive deep engagement, and attract significant audience investment across our franchises,” said Bobby Kotick, chief executive officer of Activision Blizzard. “Our unique advantage continues to be our ability to create the most compelling interactive and spectator entertainment based on our own franchises, combined with our direct digital connection to hundreds of millions of customers, in over 190 countries. With these competitive advantages, we continue to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment.”

Over the three months of the quarter, Activision Blizzard studios companies released “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV,” “World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth,” and “Candy Crush Friends Saga.”

The trio of titles all did well during their release window, with “Call of Duty” in particular drawing an immense audience. Activision monthly active users increased significantly in October following the launch of “Black Ops IV.” In the first three weeks after launch, the latest Call of Duty sold-through more units than “Black Ops III,” with PC sell-through more than three times higher. Also, the company noted, for the first three weeks after launch, total active users and hours played were 16% and over 20% higher respectively, versus “Black Ops III.”