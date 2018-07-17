Watch New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4′ Zombies’ Footage of Scarlett Rhodes and a Zombie Tiger

The latest “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” trailer is here, and it shows off a zombie tiger as well as a bit more of the Titanic campaign that players can explore in one of the upcoming Zombies levels: Voyage of Despair, as well as a brief look at IX.

The new footage delves into female character Scarlett Rhodes’ story, as she works to investigate her father’s mysterious disappearance while aboard the Titanic. The trailer is intercut with brand new story footage from the game’s Zombies mode and “I Put A Spell On You,” which feels oddly appropriate for the narrative showcased here. This particular version was recorded by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, and is often heard in Halloween song mixes, so it fits the theme well.

Scarlett and the rest of the Zombie hunters are transported later in the trailer to the map IX, a gladiatorial arena that looks particularly dangerous, especially with zombies running around utilizing what appears to be the same magical relic that could potentially put the whole of humanity at risk. It appears that the map may somehow be connected to where the story kicks off in the Titanic, interestingly enough.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” first unveiled its new Zombies mode in May during a special preview event. It’s set to feature a brand new story that takes place across three new maps. Players will explore the infamous Titanic in Voyage of Despair, then take to a gladiatorial arena in IX. Finally, the prison-themed Blood of the Dead will find players exploring a darker subset of the Zombies universe to round of the adventure.

Just like the previous Zombies modes, up to four players will scramble to survive against throngs of zombie enemies, with new challenges and post-launch content planned in the form of Callings, which will include “surprises” as well as limited-time challenges, seasonal updates, and more. For players who prefer to fly solo, bots will be available to fill out parties if a group simply isn’t preferred or feasible.

The fan-favorite Zombies mode was first included back in “Call of Duty: World at War” as an optional, unlock able bonus game mode. It’s made an appearance in one form or another ever since then, with some of the biggest changes yet scheduled for “Black Ops 4.”

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” launches on Oct. 12 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its release will mark the first “Call of Duty” title to launch on Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net online platform as well.