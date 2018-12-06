‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Official Soundtrack Includes Jazz, Children’s Choir

The “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” official soundtrack is coming to digital download and streaming services worldwide on Dec. 14.

With more traditional video game tracks contributed by composer Jack Wall (“Mass Effect,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3”) the compilation also includes new swinging jazz tunes, a new arrangement of the Zombies mode song “Where Are We Going?” featuring a children’s choir with the Los Angeles Singers and Malukah, in addition to the cinematic score. The orchestral song “Alister’s Theme” is also included in the mix.

“Making the score to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was such a different experience than the previous games we’ve done together,” said Wall of the project in a statement. “Since we focused on the Zombies and Multiplayer modes primarily, most of the music has a strong thematic component and it’s my most lyrical soundtrack to date.”

“Black Ops 4” was the first “Call of Duty” title to doff a single-player campaign, instead opting to focus on multiplayer modes such as the new Blackout battle royale option, as well as the multiple new Zombies maps.

For those looking to get a taste of what the album will have to offer, you can listen to the new arrangement of “Where Are We Going?” from “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” in 2013. It accompanied the Mob of the Dead Zombies map and debuted in the second “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” DLC pack Uprising.

You can also sample “Alister’s Theme” via YouTube below.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.