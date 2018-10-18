‘Call of Duty: Black Ops IV’ Tops $500 Million Sold, Ties ‘Call of Duty: WWII’

“Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” pulled in more than $500 million worldwide in its first three days of release, which is about the same amount earned by its predecessor, “Call of Duty WWII,” during its first three days last year, Activision announced Thursday.

The publisher also noted that the total number of players rose compared to last year, though it didn’t provide any specific numbers. Through its first three days of release, Activision said, “Black Ops IV” set a new Call of Duty franchise record for most combined players, average hours per player and total number of hours played on current general consoles. The combined players across the game’s three modes — multiplayer, zombies, and the battle royale blackout — topped both “Call of Duty WWII” as well as “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” Activision said.

The game also broke a record in terms of highest level of viewership through launch weekend on Twitch.

“’Black Ops 4′ is off to a blockbuster start. Our player counts and hours played are up year over year, our viewership on Twitch has set new standards and is showing just how fun Blackout is to play and to watch, and the weekend results yet again put Call of Duty at that highest tier of entertainment,” Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty, said in a prepared statement. “Our digital sales results have been record-breaking across all platforms, and the overall performance strong. We’re really excited about Black Ops 4’s momentum. There’s much more to come, we’re just getting started.”