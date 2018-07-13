Treyarch Holding Two ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Betas

“Call of Duty” fans have two betas to look forward to this summer, according to a blog post from Treyarch.

The first round of betas will be for multiplayer and is coming in August. The second round of betas for the new battle royale mode is coming in September.

Developer Treyarch’s Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting commented on the “exciting opportunity” that the betas bring.

“Not only are we putting more content into players’ hands earlier than ever before – we get to break new ground by hosting two separate Beta experiences,” said Bunting. “Games are better when they’re a result of a dialogue with our community. Not only does it improve the game’s quality, but it allows us to respond to player feedback and custom-craft the experience to how players engage most with the game. We want launch day to be a celebration that players around the world can enjoy together, and we know it won’t stop there – we will always work tirelessly to improve, grow, and evolve the game beyond launch.”

PlayStation 4 users get the first look at the multiplayer beta, which starts Aug. 3 and ends Aug. 6. The next multiplayer beta starting on Aug. 10 will be available for Xbox One and PC Early Access, too, running until Aug. 13. The PC Open Beta starts Aug. 11.

Players of the private multiplayer beta will have access to six maps, two of which will be debuting publicly for the first time. Game modes Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and new mode Control will all be featured in the beta.

To participate in the beta via console, players will need a code acquired by pre-ordering a copy of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” from select retailers or they will be automatically eligible to participate if they pre-order a digital copy from the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store.

PC users who pre-purchase the game from Battle.net can get early access to the beta on Aug. 11. Otherwise, players can access the open beta the next day.

The Blackout Beta, which will show off the “Call of Duty” battle royale experience is coming on an undisclosed day in September, but expect to hear more details “as we get closer to the end of summer.”

The current release date for “Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4” is Oct. 12, 2018.