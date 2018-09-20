Treyarch Shares ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Post-Launch Details

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12.

The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a variety of free content coming to the entire community – across Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout.”

The aforementioned events will be seasonal and time-limited, bringing new game modes and content to the first-person shooter. Fans can also look forward to the return of the Nuketown map in November, while a new character debuts in December. Plus, Treyarch is promising map updates, expansions, and modes for its new battle royale offering, Blackout.

If people are looking for even more content, Treyarch said there’s the Black Ops Pass, available for standalone purchase at launch or with one of “Black Ops 4’s” special editions. It gives players a bonus Zombies experience called Classified at launch, along with four other pieces of Zombies content at a later date. It also includes 12 multiplayer maps and four Blackout characters.

Treyarch also said PlayStation 4 players get to play new content first for seven days.

“This means all the playable content coming to the ‘Black Ops’ universe following launch will land seven days early on PS4, including new specialists and maps, as well as seasonal events,” Treyarch said. “After seven days, all new playable content will come to other platforms.”

Additionally, PlayStation announced on Thursday it’s releasing multiple PS4 bundles across Europe on Oct. 12. Bundle details vary by region, so anyone interested in purchasing one should check local markets for more information.