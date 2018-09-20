You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Treyarch Shares ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Post-Launch Details

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12.

The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a variety of free content coming to the entire community – across Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout.”

The aforementioned events will be seasonal and time-limited, bringing new game modes and content to the first-person shooter. Fans can also look forward to the return of the Nuketown map in November, while a new character debuts in December. Plus, Treyarch is promising map updates, expansions, and modes for its new battle royale offering, Blackout.

If people are looking for even more content, Treyarch said there’s the Black Ops Pass, available for standalone purchase at launch or with one of “Black Ops 4’s” special editions. It gives players a bonus Zombies experience called Classified at launch, along with four other pieces of Zombies content at a later date. It also includes 12 multiplayer maps and four Blackout characters.

Treyarch also said PlayStation 4 players get to play new content first for seven days.

“This means all the playable content coming to the ‘Black Ops’ universe following launch will land seven days early on PS4, including new specialists and maps, as well as seasonal events,” Treyarch said. “After seven days, all new playable content will come to other platforms.”

Additionally, PlayStation announced on Thursday it’s releasing multiple PS4 bundles across Europe on Oct. 12. Bundle details vary by region, so anyone interested in purchasing one should check local markets for more information.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • Treyarch Shares 'Call of Duty: Black

    Treyarch Shares 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Post-Launch Details

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12. The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a […]

  • 'Spider-Man' Dethrones 'God of War' as

    'Spider-Man' Dethrones 'God of War' as Sony's Fastest-Selling Title

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12. The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a […]

  • PlayStation Now Allows PS4, PS2 Game

    PlayStation Now Offers PS4, PS2 Game Downloads

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12. The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a […]

  • WaPo: L.A. Times Owner Sees Esports

    L.A. Times Owner Sees Esports As Evolution of Modern News Media

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12. The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a […]

  • PlayStation Vita's Days Numbered in Japan,

    PlayStation Vita's Days Numbered in Japan, No Replacement Planned

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12. The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a […]

  • New 'Resident Evil 2' Remake Trailer

    New 'Resident Evil 2' Remake Trailer Reveals Ada Wong's New Look

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12. The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a […]

  • TGS 'Devil May Cry 5' Trailer

    TGS 'Devil May Cry 5' Trailer Reveals a New Playable Character

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” developer Treyarch is sharing the first details about what players can expect after the game’s launch on Oct. 12. The studio said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad