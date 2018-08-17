You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer To Get Fog Of War, Spawn Tweaks

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Treyarch/Activision

Now that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer beta is over, developer Treyarch is outlining some of the changes it’s making to the game based on community feedback.

“With ‘Black Ops 4’ multiplayer, one of our biggest priorities has been to add depth to gameplay for an experience that will be more rewarding the longer you play it: we’ve added variety to combat, increased differentiation in gameplay items, extended counter play, and tightened the nuances of movement and gunplay,” Treyarch said in a Reddit post on Thursday. “What you played in the beta was an early version of all those changes working together for a game that we hope you found both familiar and new, challenging and rewarding, and fun for casual and competitive players alike. There is a meta to the game that will unfold over time, so we took a slightly conservative approach to changes in the beta until all the gameplay data had been reviewed and digested. Now, we have a wealth of information and are excited to get to work polishing the game for launch.”

“Black Ops 4’s” fog of war is getting some of the biggest tweaks. It was designed to strengthen situational awareness and guide moment-to-moment decision-making, Treyarch said, but it’s currently too powerful. So, the developer made a few balance changes. The full reveal circle is no longer a default function; it’s now part of the Team Link perk instead.

Related

“This way, players who want that power will need to spend a point in Create-a-Class to get it and compete with their choices for other powerful items,” Treyarch said. This also gives Team Link a much-needed boost, as it significantly underperformed in the Beta.”

Additionally, red dots on the minimap that appear while firing a weapon fade faster and a HUD indicator now lets people know when they’re visible to enemy players.

Meanwhile, Treyarch said it spotted some issues with “Black Ops 4’s” spawn system thanks to community videos, comments, and gameplay data.The Tac-Deploy, which allows players to create a secondary team spawn area on the map, is a “tad too strong.” It now has a shorter duration while active, it has a lengthier cooldown, and it’s limited to 10 spawns per use.

Treyarch is also making some balance tweaks to gear, specifically body armor. It was the most controversial item during beta, apparently, although the Stim Shot was the most popular. Plus, the developer is adding free cursor UI navigation, so players can use the D-pad to scroll through menus if they want to, and it’s working to add loadouts to killcams, a must-requested feature amongst the “Call of Duty” community.

“The beta gave us a tremendous amount of feedback — it showed us what needed to be tweaked, tuned, modified, and analyzed further,” Treyarch said. “What has been great is how constructive and articulate you’ve been. This is after all, why developers have betas in the first place.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Oct. 12. Treyarch will hold a beta for the game’s battle royale mode, Blackout, starting Sept. 10 on PlayStation 4 only. Other platforms will get their own betas at an unannounced date.

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Gaming

  • 'Black Ops 4' Multiplayer To Get

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Multiplayer To Get Fog Of War, Spawn Tweaks

    Now that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer beta is over, developer Treyarch is outlining some of the changes it’s making to the game based on community feedback. “With ‘Black Ops 4’ multiplayer, one of our biggest priorities has been to add depth to gameplay for an experience that will be more rewarding the […]

  • 'Spyro Reignited' Gets Pushed to November

    'Spyro Reignited' Gets Pushed to November

    Now that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer beta is over, developer Treyarch is outlining some of the changes it’s making to the game based on community feedback. “With ‘Black Ops 4’ multiplayer, one of our biggest priorities has been to add depth to gameplay for an experience that will be more rewarding the […]

  • Inside Remnant, An Interactive Story Told

    Inside Remnant, an Interactive Story Told Through Mixed Reality and Food

    Now that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer beta is over, developer Treyarch is outlining some of the changes it’s making to the game based on community feedback. “With ‘Black Ops 4’ multiplayer, one of our biggest priorities has been to add depth to gameplay for an experience that will be more rewarding the […]

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop Appoints Crocs Exec Carrie Teffner to Board of Directors

    Now that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer beta is over, developer Treyarch is outlining some of the changes it’s making to the game based on community feedback. “With ‘Black Ops 4’ multiplayer, one of our biggest priorities has been to add depth to gameplay for an experience that will be more rewarding the […]

  • 'Candy Crush Saga' Earned Just Under

    'Candy Crush Saga' Earned Just Under $1 Billion in Past 12 Months

    Now that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer beta is over, developer Treyarch is outlining some of the changes it’s making to the game based on community feedback. “With ‘Black Ops 4’ multiplayer, one of our biggest priorities has been to add depth to gameplay for an experience that will be more rewarding the […]

  • Riot Higher Up Responds to Harassment

    Riot Director Calls Harassment 'Horrible and Inexcusable,' 'Important to Fix'

    Now that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s” multiplayer beta is over, developer Treyarch is outlining some of the changes it’s making to the game based on community feedback. “With ‘Black Ops 4’ multiplayer, one of our biggest priorities has been to add depth to gameplay for an experience that will be more rewarding the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad