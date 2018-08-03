‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer Beta Now Live On PS4

The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday.

People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten Specialists, and several game modes, including the all-new Control mode. It also brings back the Pick 10 system, along with tweaks to weapon handling, combat flow, and health regeneration.

The beta is an important stress test of game systems at scale, Treyarch said, and it serves as a critical development function offering real-time analytics and feedback prior to the game’s worldwide launch on Oct. 12.

“We built ‘Black Ops 4’ for the community, which is why getting the game early into players’ hands through the beta is so important to us, especially as we hit the home stretch and polish the game for launch,” said Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting. “The team at the studio is dedicated to delivering the deepest and most rewarding multiplayer we’ve ever made, and we want community feedback to make the game’s launch the best it can be — we can’t wait for fans to jump in and let us know what they think.”

“Call of Duty” players on PC and Xbox One will have a chance to participate in a second multiplayer beta next weekend. PC players will need a Blizzard Battle.net account to access it, and those who pre-purchase the game through Battle.net will get a full extra day to play starting on Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

People who partake in the multiplayer beta will get in-game rewards that activate at launch, including a unique calling card. Players who achieve total max rank during beta will receive one permanent unlock token for any item in the Create-A-Class menu usable at launch.

Here is the full multiplayer beta schedule:

Multiplayer Beta Weekend 1:

Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. PT – Monday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. PT (PlayStation 4 only)

Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2: