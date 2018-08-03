‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer Beta Now Live On PS4

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Treyarch/Activision

The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday.

People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten Specialists, and several game modes, including the all-new Control mode. It also brings back the Pick 10 system, along with tweaks to weapon handling, combat flow, and health regeneration.

The beta is an important stress test of game systems at scale, Treyarch said, and it serves as a critical development function offering real-time analytics and feedback prior to the game’s worldwide launch on Oct. 12.

“We built ‘Black Ops 4’ for the community, which is why getting the game early into players’ hands through the beta is so important to us, especially as we hit the home stretch and polish the game for launch,” said Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting. “The team at the studio is dedicated to delivering the deepest and most rewarding multiplayer we’ve ever made, and we want community feedback to make the game’s launch the best it can be — we can’t wait for fans to jump in and let us know what they think.”

Related

“Call of Duty” players on PC and Xbox One will have a chance to participate in a second multiplayer beta next weekend. PC players will need a Blizzard Battle.net account to access it, and those who pre-purchase the game through Battle.net will get a full extra day to play starting on Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

People who partake in the multiplayer beta will get in-game rewards that activate at launch, including a unique calling card. Players who achieve total max rank during beta will receive one permanent unlock token for any item in the Create-A-Class menu usable at launch.

Here is the full multiplayer beta schedule:

Multiplayer Beta Weekend 1:

  • Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. PT – Monday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. PT (PlayStation 4 only)

Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2:

  • Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. PT – Monday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. PT – 10 a.m. PT Monday, Aug. 13 (PC Only Open Beta)

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Multiplayer Beta Now Live On PS4

    The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday. People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten […]

  • Ninja Is The First Twitch Streamer

    Ninja Is The First Twitch Streamer To Reach 10 Million Followers

    The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday. People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten […]

  • Lucioball is Back for 'Overwatch' Summer

    Lucioball is Back for 'Overwatch' Summer Games

    The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday. People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten […]

  • 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Open Beta Arrives

    'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Open Beta Arrives Aug. 9

    The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday. People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten […]

  • Inside the Battle to Take “StarCraft

    Inside the Battle to Take “StarCraft II” Back From Its Korean Overlords

    The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday. People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten […]

  • How 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Captures

    How 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Captures the 'Essence' of the Comics

    The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday. People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten […]

  • Rob Bredow; ILM; SIGGRAPH 2018; Roy

    SIGGRAPH 2018 Celebrates Past, Future With Generations Theme

    The first of two beta weekends for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is now live on PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Friday. People who pre-ordered the game at participating retailers can experience some of its multiplayer mode from now until 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, Aug. 6. The beta features six maps, ten […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad