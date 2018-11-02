Treyarch Adds Microtransactions to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ on PS4

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” now has microtransactions on the PlayStation 4, developer Treyarch announced on Reddit on Thursday.

“Black Ops 4’s” virtual currency is called Call of Duty Points and it can be used to buy additional Nebulium Plasma in Zombies, advance through cosmetic Black Market Tiers, or access new Special Orders in the Black Market.

Special Orders provide a new content stream for players to unlock, with their own set of cosmetic items, Treyarch said. Players can use them to stack each Black Market tier with multiple items, so they can unlock two items per tier at all times and up to three items per tier when special events are live. Only one Special Order can be active at a time, although players can switch between them freely. They rotate on a regular basis, but once they’re purchased they stay in a player’s inventory until they’re completed.

Treyarch first introduced Call of Duty Points in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” in 2015. They’re currently available on the PlayStation Store in a variety of increments — 200 Points for $2, 500 Points for $5, 1,100 Points for $10, and 2.400 Points for $20. They roll out to other platforms next week, Treyarch said.

Yesterday’s patch also brought additional changes and improvements. Black Ops Pass owners now receive a one-time bonus of 1,000 Call of Duty Points and 300 Nebulium Plasma. Full parties of six can now play in Chaos Domination. Weapon camos now apply themselves properly in Zombies. There are also a number of weapon balance and stability improvements on PC.