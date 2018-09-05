Here’s Your First Glimpse of the ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Map

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a battle royale mode and with it, a massive new map to play it in, as revealed via the official Call of Duty Twitter account on Wednesday.

The map features lots of intriguing spots for players to land, from Hydro Dam to a Fracking Tower and Nuketown Island.

Where are you dropping first? This is Blackout, featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history. Pre-order #BlackOps4 and get access to the Blackout Beta, playable September 10 on PS4: https://t.co/XFvGMDwF3M pic.twitter.com/RAxzzDxjPO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 5, 2018

With battle royale games “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG) experiencing a massive surge in popularity, it wasn’t too surprising to hear that the latest in the “Call of Duty” franchise would include its own take on the genre in a new mode called Blackout.

Details on Blackout, however, have been relatively scarce. What we know for sure is that it will be all about being the last man/team standing and will have a shrinking map and a big focus on scavenging for equipment and weapons, much like “PUBG.”

The best way to get a feel for what’s in store is to try the upcoming Blackout Beta, which hits Sept. 14 for anyone who pre-purchased a copy of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” and Sept. 15 for everyone else— so long as they have a Battle.net account.

PlayStation 4 users get access several days earlier, with the beta launching Sept. 10.