You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Experience the Cyclopean Architecture, Haunting Horror of Cthulhu

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered.

The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Oct. 30.

The upcoming Lovecraftian game has players taking on the role of Detective Edward Pierce as he tries to survive the creatures, conspiracies, and cults on Darkwater Island as he gets to the bottom of the death of Sarah Hawkins and most likely a very cosmic secret. To keep things interesting, the game features a sanity and psychosis crisis mechanic and the ability to enhance your character’s abilities and use new skills to discover the truth.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • Watch 'Call of Cthulhu's' Horrific New

    Experience the Cyclopean Architecture, Haunting Horror of Cthulhu

    If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered. The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, […]

  • Atari Introduces New Retro Gaming Products

    Atari Releasing Wood Veneered Portable 2600

    If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered. The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, […]

  • 'Battlefield V' Pre-Release Player Gift Includes

    'Battlefield V' Pre-Release Player Gift Includes Headgear and Emblem

    If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered. The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, […]

  • Splash Damage Ending Development on Online

    Splash Damage Ends Development on Online Shooter 'Dirty Bomb'

    If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered. The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, […]

  • TotalBiscuit - John Bain

    John 'TotalBiscuit' Bain To Be Inducted Into Esports Hall of Fame

    If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered. The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, […]

  • Despite Resistance, Crunch Continues to Define

    Despite Resistance, Crunch Continues to Define the Video Game Industry

    If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered. The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, […]

  • In many ways “SoulCalibur VI” is

    Video Game Review: 'SoulCalibur VI'

    If tentacled-horror and exestential dread are your brands of Halloween scares, than Cyanide Studios official adaptation of the “Call of Cthulhu” pen-and-paper role-playing game, may be just what the mysterious doctor ordered. The Preview to Madness trailer celebrates that the upcoming game has gone gold and is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad