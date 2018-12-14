CAA Signs Gaming Influencers Nick Eh 30, StoneMountain64

CAA has signed two popular live-streaming battle royale gamers — Nicholas Amyoony, better known as Nick Eh 30, and David Steinberg, aka StoneMountain64 — for representation.

CAA said it will work to create opportunities for Nick Eh 30 (above left) and StoneMountain64 (above right) in all areas, including TV, motion pictures, touring, digital distribution and partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances, and publishing. The duo are the first gaming influencers the agency has signed, although CAA also operates a games department that reps developers and creators.

Nick Eh 30, originally from Canada, is a top “Fortnite” player with over 2,000 wins. Since June 2018, his reach has grown from just 200,000 YouTube subscribers to more than 3.5 million, and he recently surpassed the 100,000 concurrent viewers for live-streaming on YouTube.

Nick has competed in nearly every major “Fortnite” tournament, including shout-casting Week 5 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish.

StoneMountain64, based in Washington State, is one of the biggest gaming streamers on Facebook, with more than 1.4 million followers, and another 1.8 million subs on YouTube. He was nominated for Streamer of the Year at the 2018 Esports Awards.

StoneMountain64 is known for his comedic video series, including his “Yolo” series playing military games in full character; “Top Plays,” which comprises game highlights; and his “shout-casting” format, in which he surprises other players in-game by announcing play-by-plays of their matches.

Among other competitions, StoneMountain64 placed fourth in the “Fortnite” celebrity Pro-Am tournament at E3 2018. His recent brand partnerships include deals with EA and Tencent, alongside celebs like Trevor Noah and DeadMau5.

StoneMountain64 began his channel in college and while working in investment management, before turning to online content creation as a full-time gig.