Brian Fargo Wants To Buy Back Interplay If ‘The Bard’s Tale IV’ Is A Hit

InXile Entertainment CEO Brian Fargo wants to resurrect Interplay if his latest game sells well, he said in a tweet on Monday.

“I’m asked what would we do if ‘Bard’s Tale IV’ PC is a big hit,” he said. “How about this stretch goal. I will attempt to buy Interplay back if we manage to sell over two million units in the first 18 months.”

I'm asked what would we do if Bard's Tale 4 PC is a big hit. How about this stretch goal. I will attempt to buy Interplay back if we manage to sell over 2 million units in the first 18 months. @wouldntthatbeawesome — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) September 17, 2018

Variety reached out to Fargo to confirm whether or not he’s serious about the potential purchase. “I certainly am,” he said via email. “My fans have been requesting me to bring back my old Interplay games for years and this would be the most amazing way to make that happen.”

Fargo co-founded Interplay in the 1980s. The developer/publisher helped introduce the world to classic role-playing games like the original “Fallout,” “Baldur’s Gate,” and “Planescape: Torment.” It went bankrupt in the early 2000s. Then, in 2016, it announced it was selling its video game library and intellectual property, which included about 70 titles and dozens of characters.

If Fargo does buy back Interplay, it will come with “tons” of IPs like “Dragon Wars, “Earthworm Jim,” “Sacrifice,” and “Kingpin,” he said.

“The Bard’s Tale IV” launches on Steam on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Fargo launched a Kickstarter campaign for the project in 2015 and raised over $1.5 million. The turn-based dungeon crawler is a direct continuation of the series, which was created by Interplay and first launched in 1985. Once again, evil is threatening the town of Skara Brae, but this time the famous Adventurer’s Guild is outlawed and its members are persecuted. The player must form a party of intrepid heroes to save the realm. The game boasts over 40 hours of gameplay, 21 unique character classes, 350 speaking parts, and over 100 pieces of music. The standard edition costs $35.