Games4EU Protests Brexit With 1,000 Games Industry Signatures

CREDIT: Games4EU Facebook

Over 1,000 UK games industry fellows signed an open letter rejecting Brexit organized by Games4EU, GamesIndustry.biz reported Tuesday.

Games4EU, an anti-Brexit group, released an extensive report on how Brexit will damage the United Kingdom’s games industry earlier this month. The 51-page report details how Brexit would negatively impact the games industry, from increased cost of products and services for consumers to studios leaving the UK for the European Union (EU), potentially resulting in job loss as well as “cultural diminishment.”

The complications between EU and UK travel could also cause less games industry talent to relocate to the UK.

“Loss of access to EU talent and friction on UK/EU travel will discourage high-skilled creative/technical staff from working here, causing over time talent scarcity and a brain drain,” the report stated.

In further action, Games4EU published an open letter protesting Brexit. The open letter is from signatories of the industry surrounding entertainment from “video games, esports, virtual reality, [and] interactive broadcasting.”

More than 127 companies and 1,000 people have signed the letter, including industry figureheads like Peter Molyneux. Some non-UK games industry notables signed as well, including John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity.

The short letter emphasizes the dire effects of Brexit and the power of the games industry in the UK.

“We have over 2,200 companies employing nearly 50,000 people with high productivity jobs across the UK from Brighton to Bristol to Nottingham to Dundee as well as London,” the letter stated. “We contribute to the UK’s soft power, appealing especially to the global under-45 demographic. Some of the world’s greatest games, from ‘Grand Theft Auto’, to ‘Lemmings,’ to ‘Tomb Raider,’ were born and created in the UK.”

The letter states a call to action to support a People’s Vote for the UK to remain in the EU “to allow our industry, our consumers and the country a say on the final Brexit outcome.”

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement was approved by EU leaders, but it still requires approval by Parliament to pass. Voting on the Withdrawal Agreement is set for Dec. 11. If it passes, the UK will depart from the EU in March of next year.

