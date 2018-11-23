‘Breath of the Wild’ Producer Explains Why It Doesn’t Fit The Timeline

Fans have debated how “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” fits within the franchise’s official timeline since its release in March 2017. But, Nintendo will never tell exactly where it falls, series producer Eiji Aonuma recently revealed in a new hardcover art book from Dark Horse called “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Creating a Champion.”

Currently, Nintendo’s “Zelda” timeline splits into multiple branches depending on whether or not Link is victorious in “Ocarina of Time” and whether or not he’s adult Link or child Link. But, all three branches end with “Breath of the Wild,” which means the events of that game can happen in any version of Hyrule.

In the book (as transcribed by Nintendo Insider), Aonuma said there’s a reason why the team didn’t reveal “Breath of the Wild’s” exact spot. “We realized that people were enjoying imagining the story that emerged from the fragmental imagery we were providing,” he said. “If we defined a restricted timeline, then there would be a definitive story, and it would eliminate the room for imagination, which wouldn’t be as fun.”

“We want players to be able to continue having fun imagining this world even after they are finished with the game, so, this time, we decided that we would avoid making clarifications. I hope that everyone can find their own answer, in their own way.”

Aonuma goes on to the say that many adult “Breath of the Wild” players felt the same way playing the game as they did when they used to be hooked on video games when they were younger. “We made this game with the intention of returning to our roots, so the response from players about feeling the same as they had when they were young is promising,” he said. “Since Nintendo Switch is portable, I hope that they will be able to engage deeply with the game in a fresh, new way too.”