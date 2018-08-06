We Now Know ‘Breath Of The Wild’s’ Place in ‘Legend of Zelda’ Timeline

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra.

During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” at the very end. 2011’s “Skyward Sword” is, in contrast, placed at the very beginning of the timeline.
What complicates matters is that in “Ocarina of Time,” there are multiple outcomes for the player. The story ends with victory or with Link’s fall. Further, there is no indication whether or not “Breath of the Wild” occurs after the fallen hero or victory outcome in “Ocarina of Time.”
SiliconEra also notes that another change in the fallen hero timeline is that “Link’s Awakening” has now been moved to before the “Oracle of Ages” and  “Oracle of Seasons” games, and is now after “A Link to the Past.” This means that the fan theory that Link dies in “A Link to the Past” can be marked off completely, according to official canon.
Famitsu interviewed Eiji Aonuma, series producer, and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, “Breath of the Wild” game director regarding the changes to the timeline.
Aonuma acknowledged the confusion over the timeline and which “end” “Breath of the Wild” belongs to, while Fujibayashi stated that it is “up to the player’s imagination,” according to SiliconEra’s translation.
“Hyrule’s history changes with time,” Aonuma said. “When we think of the next game and what we want to do with it, we might think, ‘Oh, this’ll fit well,’ and place it neatly into the timeline, but sometimes we think, ‘Oh crap,’ and have to change the placement. Actually, the decided history has been tweaked many times.”
Fujibayashi then clarified that it’s not so much that Hyrule’s history changes as it is that “new information and truths come to light,” that apparently changes what the player knows and understands about the world.
To put that into plain speak: We still don’t know which timeline “Breath of the Wild” concludes, and Nintendo seems unlikely to know for sure (or at least confirm) either way.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Gaming

  • We Now Know 'Breath Of The

    We Now Know 'Breath Of The Wild's' Place in 'Legend of Zelda' Timeline

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra. During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” […]

  • 'Fortnite,' 'PUBG' Help Turtle Beach Make

    'Fortnite,' 'PUBG' Help Turtle Beach Make Record Revenue in Q2 2018

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra. During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” […]

  • 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' Brings in $8

    'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' Brings in $8 Million for Glu Mobile

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra. During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” […]

  • Minecraft release date

    The 'Minecraft' Movie Suffers A Delay As It Loses Its Director

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra. During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” […]

  • movies-anywhere

    Leaks Suggest Microsoft Ready to Join Movies Anywhere

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra. During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” […]

  • 'Fortnite' Opens Doors to 250 Million

    'Fortnite' Opens Doors to 250 Million More Players This Summer

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra. During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” […]

  • Pokemon Go

    Niantic Adding PvP To 'Pokémon Go' This Year (Report)

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild” takes place after all of the other installments to the franchise, according to the official Nintendo Japan website and reported via SiliconEra. During the weekend, Nintendo updated its Japanese Zelda webpage, which includes a timeline of the series, and placed the Nintendo Switch title “Breath of the Wild” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad