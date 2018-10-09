You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Borderlands 2 VR’ Coming To PlayStation VR This December

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday.

Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious Handsome Jack to free Pandora from the rule of the dastardly Hyperion Corporation.

Just as in the regular game, players can customize their own Vault Hunter while seeking out tons of loot and zooming across Pandora while gunning down gun-toting Psychos. The VR version of the game does include new features, like Bad Ass Mega Fun Time (BAMF Time), which is a new slow-motion ability that lets players slow things down temporarily to plan their next attack. In addition, Teleport allows players to get from one place to another in Pandora in the blink of an eye.

All this comes with the option of exploring in first-person view, utilizing motion controllers and the PlayStation VR headset, whether players opt to use pointed transportation or direct movement with joysticks.

The popular “shooter-looter” franchise is heading to PlayStation VR just in time for the holidays, setting down Dec. 14 on PlayStation 4 fo $49.99. Those who pre-order will get a special dynamic PlayStation theme instantly that prominently features the game’s four Vault Hunters. There’s no word on whether or not “Borderlands 2 VR” will touch down on another VR platform in the future .

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • 'Borderlands 2 VR' Coming To PlayStation

    'Borderlands 2 VR' Coming To PlayStation VR This December

    “Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday. “Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious […]

  • 4106_D013_00374_CROP(ctr) Gary Oldman stars as Winston

    U.K. Production Hits New Highs, Spurred by Tax Reliefs

    “Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday. “Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious […]

  • CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes

    CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes For 'Cyberpunk 2077' Optimization

    “Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday. “Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious […]

  • 'Fortnite' Save the World Returning to

    'Fortnite' Save the World Returning to Canny Valley, Updated Missions

    “Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday. “Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious […]

  • How 'Control' Became Remedy's First Female

    How 'Control' Became Remedy's First Female Lead Video Game

    “Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday. “Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious […]

  • Indie Developer Wavedash Lays Off Majority

    Indie Developer Wavedash Lays Off Majority of Staff

    “Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday. “Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious […]

  • 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Fans Discover Possible

    'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Fans Discover Possible Greek God Of Fire

    “Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday. “Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad