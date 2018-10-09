‘Borderlands 2 VR’ Coming To PlayStation VR This December

“Borderlands 2 VR” is coming to PlayStation VR in celebration of “Borderlands” 10th anniversary, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Tuesday.

“Borderlands 2 VR” takes players once more into the vast world of Pandora, where they’ll take on the role of a Vault Hunter, nab a wide variety of weapons, and face off against the nefarious Handsome Jack to free Pandora from the rule of the dastardly Hyperion Corporation.

Just as in the regular game, players can customize their own Vault Hunter while seeking out tons of loot and zooming across Pandora while gunning down gun-toting Psychos. The VR version of the game does include new features, like Bad Ass Mega Fun Time (BAMF Time), which is a new slow-motion ability that lets players slow things down temporarily to plan their next attack. In addition, Teleport allows players to get from one place to another in Pandora in the blink of an eye.

All this comes with the option of exploring in first-person view, utilizing motion controllers and the PlayStation VR headset, whether players opt to use pointed transportation or direct movement with joysticks.

The popular “shooter-looter” franchise is heading to PlayStation VR just in time for the holidays, setting down Dec. 14 on PlayStation 4 fo $49.99. Those who pre-order will get a special dynamic PlayStation theme instantly that prominently features the game’s four Vault Hunters. There’s no word on whether or not “Borderlands 2 VR” will touch down on another VR platform in the future .