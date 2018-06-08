You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘DayZ’ Developer Bohemia Is Working on an Xbox Exclusive

Bohemian Xbox Exclusive
CREDIT: Bohemian

The developer behind “Arma” and “DayZ” is teasing an all-new game for E3.

Bohemia’s Petr Kolář confirmed on Twitter that the project is an Xbox exclusive being built with the Unreal Engine. “11 June 2018 — Inside Xbox,” the studio’s Mixer channel says, suggesting an in-depth reveal with developer interviews.

At this time, few details are known about the game. Imagery associated with the unnamed title includes a knife, a pistol, and a newspaper with the headline: “Atom Bombs Hit Europe.” The Twitter hashtag associated with the game is #WhatIfHumanityFalls.

Because of Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere program, it’s very possible the title will make its way to the Windows PC store, as well.

Bohemia’s “Arma” is a series of tactical first-person shooters, the most recent of which launched for PC in 2013. “DayZ” is an open-world survival game that’s currently in the early-access alpha phase on Steam.

For more details, tune into Bohemia Interactive’s segment during the Inside Xbox E3 broadcast on June 11, beginning at 3 p.m. PT. Inside Xbox is separate from the annual Xbox Briefing, which will take place on June 10 at 1 p.m. PT.

Also, make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

