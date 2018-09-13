BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin, Chance to Build a Panel

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced.

The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early.

Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased via battle.net. While esports streams and the opening ceremony are free to everyone, virtual ticket holders get access to additional coverage of the event, as well as the chance to build a panel for the show via voting and access to the Blizzcon 2017 archives.

Virtual ticket holders also get $10 off of the Blizzcon 2018 Goody Bag, which is $55 full price and available for pre-order now.

The real deal, though, is the in-game content Blizzard will give away to virtual ticket holders, starting with a new legendary skin for “Overwatch”:  Demon Hunter Sombra. More in-game content is coming for other games, including “World of Warcraft,” “StarCraft II,” “Diablo III,” and “Hearthstone.”

Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard, commented on the intention behind virtual tickets in a press release.

“We created BlizzCon as a celebration of our global community, but not everyone can travel to the show, so the virtual ticket gives us a great way to bring BlizzCon to gamers around the world,” said Morhaime. “We have a lot of exciting activities and surprises planned for BlizzCon ticket and virtual ticket holders in the coming weeks and at the main event—we can’t wait to share everything we have in store.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Xbox And ROWW To Hold Fourth

    Xbox Partnering With Paul Walker Charity For October Fundraiser

    BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced. The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early. Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased […]

  • BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin,

    BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin, Chance to Build a Panel

    BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced. The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early. Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased […]

  • Free 'Absolver: Downfall' Expansion Launches Later

    Free 'Absolver: Downfall' Expansion Launches Later This September

    BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced. The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early. Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased […]

  • Watch The BlizzCon 2018 All-Access Kickoff

    Watch The BlizzCon 2018 All-Access Kickoff Show

    BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced. The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early. Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased […]

  • Riot Games Hires Ex-Uber Strategist Frances

    Riot Games Hires Ex-Uber Strategist Frances Frei For Diversity Roadmap

    BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced. The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early. Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased […]

  • 'Shadow of the Colossus' Creator Fumito

    'Shadow of the Colossus' Creator Fumito Ueda is Working On A New Game

    BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced. The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early. Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad