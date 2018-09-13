BlizzCon Virtual Tickets Include Sombra Skin, Chance to Build a Panel

BlizzCon 2018 virtual tickets launched Wednesday and offer ticket holders in-game loot and the chance to shape the show, Blizzard Entertainment announced.

The big show is still weeks away, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Nov. 2 and 3, but the digital festivities are starting early.

Virtual tickets are $49.99 and can be purchased via battle.net. While esports streams and the opening ceremony are free to everyone, virtual ticket holders get access to additional coverage of the event, as well as the chance to build a panel for the show via voting and access to the Blizzcon 2017 archives.

Virtual ticket holders also get $10 off of the Blizzcon 2018 Goody Bag, which is $55 full price and available for pre-order now.

The real deal, though, is the in-game content Blizzard will give away to virtual ticket holders, starting with a new legendary skin for “Overwatch”: Demon Hunter Sombra. More in-game content is coming for other games, including “World of Warcraft,” “StarCraft II,” “Diablo III,” and “Hearthstone.”

Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard, commented on the intention behind virtual tickets in a press release.

“We created BlizzCon as a celebration of our global community, but not everyone can travel to the show, so the virtual ticket gives us a great way to bring BlizzCon to gamers around the world,” said Morhaime. “We have a lot of exciting activities and surprises planned for BlizzCon ticket and virtual ticket holders in the coming weeks and at the main event—we can’t wait to share everything we have in store.”