Blizzard Co-Founder Michael Morhaime Steps Down as President

CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Blizzard Entertainment announced Wednesday that co-founder and president Michael Morhaime has stepped down from his role. He will be replaced by Blizzard veteran J. Allen Brack, but will remain as a strategic adviser.

Morhaime has been with the company since its inception in 1991, when it was called Silicon & Synapse. He also took on the role of CEO in 2007. He was a programmer, producer, or executive producer on games such as “The Lost Vikings,” all three “Warcraft” games, the first two “Diablo” games, the original “StarCraft,” and “World of Warcraft.”

“I want to thank all of the talented and hardworking people at Blizzard for their dedication, creativity and passion,” Morhaime said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to lead this team. I’m also very grateful to Blizzard’s player community for their support.”

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to serve as Blizzard’s next president, and to lead one of the best entertainment companies in the world, thanks to the passion and dedication of our player community and employees,” said Brack. “Blizzard was founded on the promise of making great games, and I plan to continue this fierce commitment to quality, our community, and our purpose. I couldn’t be more excited about what’s next given the strength of our pipeline.”

Brack was executive producer and senior vice president for Blizzard’s “World of Worldcraft,” which is the most popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game in the world.

Blizzard also announced that co-founder Allen Adham would join the executive leadership team and that Ray Gresko would be its new chief development officer. Adham was Blizzard’s first president, and he’s worked on the “Diablo,” “StarCraft,” and “Warcraft” franchises.

